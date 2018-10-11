How SA mining is trailing behind the rest of the world

Globally, the commodities cycle has turned positive; prices are rising, revenues are rocketing and mining companies are on track for a stellar year.

But in SA, the millstones of cost and regulatory uncertainty have prevented the sector from lifting on the rising tide.

PwC’s annual report, "SA Mine", found that the 2018 financial year was a mixed bag for the 31 local mining companies it surveyed. Michal Kotzé, PwC’s leader on Africa energy, utilities and resources, says the global mining perspective was "fairly positive", but in SA things were different. "The bulk commodities — iron ore, coal, manganese and so on — performed well. But the industry is still dominated by precious metals, which have gone through a tough time," he says.

For SA, revenues were up 8% to R398bn in 2018, from R370bn last year. The largest revenue generator was coal, driven by higher prices, while declining revenues from gold producers dragged everything down.

Globally, revenues grew much faster, rising 23% in the 12 months ended December to $600bn.

Still, for SA investors the returns have been notable. The SA mining index has, for the first time in a decade, outperformed the JSE all share index (Alsi), though it’s worth noting that the Alsi has experienced a particularly difficult year.

The collective market caps of listed SA mining companies grew by R62bn to R480bn — which sounds respectable until you remember their valuation of R560bn in 2016.