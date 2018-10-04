MTN’s Nigerian roulette

By mid-September, MTN’s stock had dipped below R70 for the first time in 12 years, following a 35% fall in three weeks. At those levels, its Nigerian business was essentially worth nothing to investors, despite accounting for a third of the group’s earnings. Such weakness in the stock also, inevitably, made MTN a possible takeover target for a global operator keen on an emerging-market arm.

But since the dark days of last month, a few small chips have fallen in MTN’s favour.

First and most critically, the Central Bank of Nigeria has softened its tone on that $8.1bn demand. The monetary authority said on September 19 it was leaning towards "an equitable resolution". It said it is now "in talks" with MTN and the operator’s four banking partners there — including Standard Bank’s local unit — as the parties had provided "additional information which is being reviewed".

MTN’s argument all along has been that the central bank’s claim that its dividend repatriations consisted of illegally converted preference shares was spurious, as the funds it moved were linked to ordinary dividends.

Fola Abimbola, an analyst at Lagos-based CSL Stockbrokers, tells the FM the central bank’s demand is likely to fizzle out as "all indications point to a blunder on the central bank’s part".

He says: "There’s definitely no way the regulator will continue to push for the $8.1bn repatriation by MTN ... What I think may happen is that in some closed-door meeting the issue will be resolved quietly between all parties."

The second factor in MTN’s favour is that Nigeria and other oil-rich nations in MTN’s portfolio are benefiting from a resurgence in Brent crude prices. The oil price has lifted from about $71 a barrel in mid-August to $85 on Tuesday. This, of course, could relieve Nigeria’s fiscal pressures and, fingers crossed, move MTN out of its crosshairs.