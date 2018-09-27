Remgro: ructions over RMH discount

Investment behemoth Remgro’s role in dealing with a dastardly discount in RMB Holdings (RMH) — its biggest investment — is coming under intense scrutiny.

Remgro holds a 28.2% stake in RMH, which has as its main investment a 34.1% stake in banking group FirstRand.

It was clear from the Remgro investor conference call last Thursday that there are growing frustrations with the RMH structure.

RMH technically escapes being tagged a holding company with a single listed asset because of a smattering of (dare we say "unconvincing") property investments.

Some of these property assets have underperformed, and have been subject to worrying impairments.

It is estimated that RMH, which now attracts a wider discount on the FirstRand holding, is "costing" Remgro R5bn in trapped value.

During the investor conference call, shareholder activist Nick Krige contended that RMH’s previous argument — that the wider discount on the FirstRand holding was caused by market technicalities — was incorrect.

He believed that the argument around market technicalities, articulated in a Sens announcement by RMH earlier this year, was misleading, and needed to be rectified in order not to misinform investors.