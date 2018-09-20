Why Aspen is ripe for a takeover

JPMorgan, in its new report, called Aspen a "buy", even though it also dropped its share price expectations to R318 (from R352).

While it says the share price fall was "harsh", the analysts say the market has "become increasingly sceptical of Aspen’s business model, and grown tired and increasingly less forgiving of earnings misses".

Unlike Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan reckons the Lactalis sale should put Aspen in a position to begin making further acquisitions.

Still, the picture painted by analysts was that Aspen, until now a poster child for "growth" companies, was becoming a mature business, unlikely to see the heady days of 20% annual growth again.

As brokerage Vestact puts it: "Until five years ago, Aspen regularly delivered 30%-40% annual growth in earnings … it stood alone in our market, a fresh new company in the exciting global pharmaceutical industry."

But after hitting the acquisition trail in Australia, Europe, Asia and the US, it bumped heads with (better-resourced) global pharmaceutical giants.

Saad disagrees that the good days are behind it, pointing out that the company makes R1bn in profit every month.

"Look, we had organic growth of 4.5% — it’s not massive growth, but I’m comfortable with it. If someone said to me, ‘Stephen, I can give you 4.5% growth for 10 years’, I’d leap at it," he says.

It’s clear Aspen still packs considerable punch. As Saad’s famously enthusiastic results presentations emphasise, it is the "only truly global multinational pharma company based in an emerging market".

If you exclude the US market, it is the largest anaesthetics manufacturer in the world, and in SA one out of every five products dispensed are made by Aspen. Since 1997 its compounded annual growth rate has been 26% a year.

Nor does Saad like the suggestion that Aspen fell short of its promises.

"What have we overpromised? We haven’t disappointed anyone in 20 years. Every single year, including this one, we’ve had growth on the prior year. We’re not a self-admiration society, but that’s something we take pride in," he says.

"The vision we have now will be understood in time."

This illustrates how there is still something of the ever-optimistic, scrappy, small-town entrepreneur about Saad. It is why, while some believe Aspen shouldn’t be buying anything else, Saad says he is entirely in the market for acquisitions that "fit in with our existing base — we have plans".