MMI learns the tough realities of Africa

"It’s hard to do business [elsewhere] in Africa," said Meyer.

It was Meyer’s maiden financial results presentation, and he delivered what Fairtree Capital portfolio manager Jean Pierre Verster calls an "honest and brutal" assessment of where the dead wood needs to be trimmed.

"It is certainly better for MMI to concentrate its resources where they can make a difference rather than to spread them thinly in many markets where they haven’t yielded the required returns and will not do so," says Verster. "So far [operations in these markets] have only increased costs."

Meyer said MMI is in the process of exiting its operations in Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and Swaziland. It will retain a presence in three Sadc countries outside SA, namely Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho.

Outside Sadc, Meyer said, the company has completed a review that showed there are still strategic merits for a continued presence in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

"The consensus is that we need to exit businesses that are not linked to our core insurance operations," Meyer tells the FM.

"But we will remain in markets where there’s potential for delivering and enhancing shareholder value."

He says the group may consider going back to these markets once it has finalised its operating model for Africa and found partners who understand the country dynamics better. Ghana will serve as a prototype for how African expansion will be carried out in future.

The group underestimated the cost of distributing its products and also faced "partner complications", Meyer says.

"It is advantageous to have a partner when entering a new market, but it needs to be the right partner."