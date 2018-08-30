Testing times ahead for Standard Bank

When it comes to the main components of the SA Inc side of the JSE, banks have proved to be more stable than retailers, and way ahead of industrials such as construction companies.

Granted, there is nothing very exciting about 3% growth in adjusted earnings at Absa and 2% for SA operations at Nedbank. But this has been achieved in an environment in which credit demand is shrinking in real terms.

Standard Bank, which has a wider footprint than either of the others, did well to increase banking earnings by 6% to R11.7bn.

For CEO Sim Tshabalala, Africa is the differentiator that will propel the bank back to the top of the banking sector — though he still has work to do to increase the return on equity from 17.5% to match FirstRand’s 22%-plus.

Jaap Meijer, banking analyst at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital, says the return on risk-weighted assets at Standard Bank is already the best in SA, at 2.9%.

The main disappointment was a fall in the net interest margin from 4.6% to 4.5%.

The SA performance was quite strong, given that improved consumer confidence has not yet translated into higher spending or fixed investment. For example, while home loan lending was up 3%, new mortgage applications fell 4%.