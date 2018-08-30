Dividend outlook dims for Resilient and Fortress

Though the dividend growth numbers reported last week for the year ended June were in line with market expectations for both Resilient, at -0.3%, and Fortress B, at 4.07%, forecasts for next year surprised on the downside. That’s particularly true for Fortress.

The company’s B shareholders will have to lower their dividend growth expectations for the year ending June 2019 from a previous estimate of 5% to between -2.2% and 2.2%.

Resilient is forecasting dividend payouts to drop between 0.9% and 2.7% for its 2019 financial year. Neither Resilient nor Fortress has ever reported a drop in dividends.

Resilient still delivered growth of 25.1% and 16.1% respectively for the June 2016 and June 2017 reporting periods, while dividend payouts for Fortress B shareholders rose by 90.5% and 25.1% over the same period. Fortress A shareholders have a preferential right to dividends, with annual growth fixed at either 5% or, consumer price index, whichever is lower.

Though the subdued dividend growth numbers for 2018 and 2019 are no doubt a concern for many, analysts say they are satisfied that investor concerns around the cross-holding structure and Siyakha trusts have been adequately addressed by both management teams.

In addition, the underlying SA portfolios of both companies are still delivering a solid performance.

"We believe both businesses to be in good shape operationally," says Metope Asset Managers investment analyst Kelly Ward. She notes that a key takeaway from Resilient and Fortress’s results presentations, as well as recent announcements from other property companies and retailers — most notably Shoprite, a major tenant of both Resilient and Fortress — is that the SA economy really is in a tough spot.