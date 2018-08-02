Better exercise caution with Sasol

Sasol has made major moves to diversify into the production of chemicals. In its half-year to December, these accounted for 47% (R6.38bn) of group operating profit, against R5.53bn (40%) from its synthetic liquid fuels operations. Despite this, the oil price remains critical for the company, which emphasises the strong correlation between the crude oil price and chemical prices.

The crude oil price has been going Sasol’s way, with a rebound since early 2016 taking it to its current $74/bbl. But the going may not be as positive from here on out.

The world’s biggest oil producer grouping, Opec, does not put a figure on its oil price outlook, but notes in its latest market review: "Considerable uncertainty as to world oil demand and non-Opec supply prevails."

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) does put figures to its outlook — though these are not entirely what oil price bulls would like to hear. In its July market outlook, the EIA predicts that the Brent spot price will average $73/bbl in the second half of 2018.

The oil price is supported by a well-balanced supply and demand situation. But the EIA predicts that world oil production in 2019 will exceed demand for the first time since late 2016. This will depress the annual average price to just below $69/bbl.

The primary cause of the oversupply, notes the EIA, is rising US shale oil production, which will lift the country’s total daily production from 10.8 million barrels in 2018 to 11.8 million barrels in 2019.

For Sasol, the oil price in rand counts as much as the dollar oil price. The rand did not play ball entirely for the company in its year to June. While Brent crude averaged $63.62/bbl — a rise of 28% on the previous year — the rand strengthened 6% against the dollar, from R13.61 to R12.85.

In a positive for Sasol, the exchange rate is now about R13.20. But predicting what it will average in the company’s year to June 2019 amounts, at best, to informed guesswork.