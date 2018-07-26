Outrage at Naspers CEO’s R1.6bn pay

In the punk era of the late 1970s the only bands believed to have any chance of success were those that looked awful and sounded worse. The 21st-century investment equivalent of the successful punk band is the hi-tech behemoth that swallows up huge amounts of cash and may or may not make a profit.

Amazon’s seeming refusal to demand profits from eye-watering levels of investment did nothing to temper investor sentiment. To the delight of its dividend-deprived shareholders it used its stratospheric rating to secure funding to develop new business opportunities.

Twitter made its first quarterly profit in the company’s 12-year history in December last year and is expecting to make its first-ever full-year profit this year. The lack of profit hasn’t dented investor enthusiasm for the shares, which were listed six years ago. Over at Tesla, Elon Musk seems to have a particular disregard for profits.

You might think this presents a challenge to remuneration committees; if companies aren’t making profits, on what basis can the executives be rewarded? The just-released Naspers remuneration report demonstrates just how comically old-fashioned that attitude is.

The best paid of Naspers’s very well-paid executives are employed by the group’s e-commerce business, which if Tencent is stripped out, can boast, Tesla-style, of never making a profit. Stripping out Tencent in this context certainly makes sense as no executive at Naspers has input into Tencent management

Thanks to share options and share appreciation rights allocated to him in 2014, when he was appointed CEO, Bob van Dijk picked up R1.6bn in 2018. The size of this award was down to the dramatic increase in the Naspers share price over that time.

No CEO of a bricks-and-mortar business in SA has been rewarded as much in one year as Van Dijk has received in each of the past three years. SABMiller’s Alan Clark came close in 2016, but only because he happened to be running the company at the time of the AB InBev takeover and was able to cash in years of share options in one go.