Imperial Holdings: Breaking up is the easy part

Sweeping changes were also made to Imperial’s top executive team. By June 2016, 23 of the company’s 35 top executives were new to their positions.

With the stage now set for Imperial to split into two companies, the big question is whether it will deliver Lamberti’s goal of unlocking shareholder value.

Jervis is sceptical, saying he "can’t see it creating value".

Nadim Mohamed of First Avenue Investment Management also has doubts: "I can’t see much value being unlocked."

The market appears to share their scepticism. Imperial’s share price, having run hard after the announcement of the proposed split in 2016, has lost almost a third of its value since January.

One positive that will come out of the split is that it will give investors a choice between two very different companies. On their recent performances, however, there is not much difference between them.

Measured at Imperial’s half-year to December, Motus’s revenue had over three years grown 6%/year to an annualised R79.4bn and operating profit was up 3%/year to an annualised R3.4bn.

Over the same period Imperial Logistics had grown revenue at an average of 6%/year to an annualised R54bn, and operating profit at 5%/year to an annualised R2.8bn, of which 62% was generated by non-SA operations.

Prospects for Motus — by far SA’s largest non-manufacturing automotive industry player — have improved this year, with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) reporting a 2.4% rise in new vehicle sales in May compared with the year before. Naamsa expects this trend to gain momentum, and is predicting growth of more than for the full year. Investors will have to weigh up Motus’s prospects against those of Imperial Logistics, which has a potential advantage of further acquisitions in the fragmented international logistics market.

It is also expanding aggressively in Africa, where its focus is on providing distribution services to international pharmaceutical groups.

Progress in African operations, which were started from scratch only six years ago, has been impressive, with annualised revenue in the half-year to December coming in at R11bn and annualised operating profit at R816m. The objective is to have the contribution from African operations equal that of its SA logistics business by 2020. By then this would represent an operating profit of about R1bn.

There seems to be potential for Motus and Imperial Logistics to break out of the growth trap that Imperial has been stuck in for years. But the market will want to see that translated into reality.