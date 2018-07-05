Flaky Trump derails SA car exports

Trump does have one argument in his favour: he has pointed out that cars made in the EU face a 2.5% tariff when they are exported to the US, while cars made in the US face a 10% tariff when they are exported to the EU.

But the EU argues that the US applies a 25% tariff to foreign-made SUVs and light trucks, the most profitable section of the US market, while the EU charges only 10% — perhaps because the huge thumpers sold in the US aren’t that popular in the EU.

So, the EU is not all sweetness and light itself: welcome to trade negotiations, where hypocrisy abounds and doublespeak is everywhere.

According to Nico Vermeulen, director of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA, SA’s trade imbalance in cars and automotive is declining anyway.

The most important reason is that BMW was the biggest exporter to the US when the local plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane, was making the 3-Series. But since the factory is now focusing on the X3, the smallest of the X-series of SUVs, and exports of these cars are going to Europe, that will be a big reduction, he says.

One of the reasons SA’s exports have jumped is that the C-Class Mercedes-Benz factory in the US couldn’t keep up with demand, so the SA company was asked to make up volumes.

But this is not a permanent feature of SA/US car trade.

"In the broader scheme of this, exports to the US will decline," Vermeulen says.

But he also notes that the increase has had benefits for the US industry. "He [Trump] seems to miss the key point," Vermeulen says.

This criticism has been echoed all over the world, including in the US itself.

Car manufacturers worldwide have over the years gradually tried to focus individual factories on producing a single type of car, and sometimes a single make.

The resulting specialisation benefits consumers because cars become cheaper. There are estimates in the US that the proposed tariffs will result in cars becoming about $6,000 more expensive on average.

How should SA respond? Notwithstanding some tough talk by trade & industry minister Rob Davies, SA is just not in a position to retaliate, says Donald MacKay, director of trade advisory service XA. "I think this ends poorly."

SA needs US trade and one of SA’s problems is that when Agoa was renewed in 2015, it allowed the US to "quite surgically" suspend benefits for any country that benefits from the act.

The better option would be to try to take advantage of the trade imbroglio.

"We have some competitive manufacturers and they should be supported to rapidly step into the gaps which open up."

If trade between the US and the EU decreases, demand for the products remains, and with quick action it’s possible to become the substitute supplier.

"Getting into a trading mind-set may be a challenge which many companies will struggle to rise to, but it’s inconceivable that no-one would step up. Government needs to get behind these brave companies and help them to get a toehold in the space left behind that is the chaos of these trade wars," MacKay says.