Pressure on Naspers to use its cash pile

The group has made significant progress to "lock in value", having increased profitability across all segments in the year ended March, allocating capital in a disciplined fashion, and securing returns by selling its Flipkart shares.

It has bolstered the balance sheet through various asset sales to fund growth and has taken steps to avoid shareholder dilution, including not issuing new shares as part of the employee incentive scheme. Further, Naspers has improved disclosure and has done a better job at engaging with shareholders.

"So the discount’s not a capital allocation problem. It’s a structural issue — mainly our size in the JSE," Sgourdos said.

Naspers makes up more than 20% of the JSE’s top 40 index, which means SA funds have concentrated positions.

And as the new JSE capped index has limited the exposure of a single stock to 10%, "SA funds continue to be forced sellers of Naspers".

But Sgourdos was tight-lipped about management’s plan to fix the discount problem, saying only that the options to pursue a secondary listing abroad and unbundle Tencent have been shelved.

"A significant amount of work has gone into uncovering further solutions to solve the structural issue — these are complex matters with significant implications for the long term that require detailed and thorough analyses so that we make the right choices," said Sgourdos.

"There are a couple of good ideas that could have a significant impact, and we’re hard at work on these. If they prove viable, and should our board approve them, we’ll come back and let you know more."

Sasfin Securities senior portfolio manager Nesan Nair says he’d like to see Naspers use some of its cash pile to buy back its own shares. "But management seem to think they can achieve better returns for shareholders through investments — let’s see," says Nair.

Sgourdos said share buybacks will not address the structural problem behind the discount and might only result in a short-term bump in the share price.