Sirius Real Estate: A model that works differently

Rand hedge property counter Sirius Real Estate has had an impressive run since its December 2014 listing on the JSE.

Investors who bought shares in the then little-known German business-park owner have since doubled their capital and have also pocketed a decent euro-based dividend payout of about 5%/year.

For those who haven’t yet claimed their stake in Sirius, the question is whether the share price has run out of steam.

The counter seems expensive at first glance, particularly as it notched up a hefty 45% gain last year. That made Sirius one of the JSE’s top-performing real estate stocks for 2017.

The share price was down about 20% in the first two months of 2018 – no doubt on the back of a stronger rand – but Sirius has since regained most of those losses. That’s in contrast to a number of other rand hedge property counters that have extended their early 2018 declines in recent months. For instance, MAS Real Estate (focused on the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe) is down 25% in the year to date, while UK mall owner Intu Properties and Investec Australia Property Fund have shed 18% and 14% respectively since January 2.

Central and East European mall owner Nepi Rockcastle has shown a 40% drop in its share price in the year to date, though its woes probably relate more to its association with SA’s Resilient group — one of its major shareholders — which has been accused of insider-related trading.

ClucasGray portfolio manager Brendon Hubbard says given the sell-down of a number of rand hedge stocks this year, some of these counters may appear more attractively priced than Sirius, but he argues that this may be deceptive. He says investors need to understand how Sirius’s underlying business model differs from those of most other JSE-listed offshore property stocks.

Sirius’s strong growth record is thanks mainly to its strategy of buying older, under-rented industrial parks on the outskirts of major cities and unlocking rental and value growth through redevelopments.

About 50% of the company’s income is secured by long-term leases with large corporations such as Siemens‚ Daimler and GKN Aerospace. The balance comes from its so-called smart space products — mixed-use units that are typically let on 12-month leases to small and medium-sized business owners.