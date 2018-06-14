Steinhoff’s dodgy deal down under

As the forensic team at PwC scours millions of documents in its attempt to figure out what happened at Steinhoff, regulators may have to go back to 2003 to scrutinise what happened in the Steinhoff-facilitated management buyout of Australian-listed Freedom Furniture.

The reason? The transaction could yet become the first evidence of a "front running" model that has spanned the globe.

Steinhoff continued to expand internationally following its listing on the JSE in 1998 when it combined the manufacturing assets of the Steinhoff group with those of GommaGomma Holdings.

In July 2001, Steinhoff formed a strategic alliance with Australian lifestyle and homeware retailer Freedom Group in which the two companies merged their manufacturing operations into a new company, Freedom Furniture, which would be 74% controlled by Steinhoff.

As part of the same transaction and, rather curiously, Freedom sold 13.2m shares at A$1.32/share not to Steinhoff, but to one of Steinhoff’s largest shareholders — Fihag Finanz und Handels AG (Fihag) — the investment holding vehicle of Angela and Bruno Steinhoff. Markus Jooste joined the Freedom board as a result.

Fihag would continue purchasing shares in Freedom up to the point where it held 21.7m shares, or just under 21% of the issued share capital.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, in August 2003 three Freedom directors — MD Rod Walker, Geoff McIntosh and Michael Gordon — made an offer to shareholders of A$2.10/share with the help of Steinhoff.

Walker argued the reason for the buyout was a material change in the risks the company was going to be undertaking.

With acquisition opportunities limited in Australia, the company was going to expand into the Asia-Pacific region, and he did not think it prudent that retail investors be taken along for the ride.

Walker also said at the time that Fihag was no longer "a substantial shareholder in Steinhoff".

But this is patently not true. According to the 2004 Steinhoff annual report, Fihag was listed as the fourth-largest shareholder in Steinhoff with 8% of the issued shares. The transaction meant that within the space of a couple of years, Fihag made a tidy profit of well over A$10m when it sold its shares to the management consortium backed by Steinhoff.