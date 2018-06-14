Alexander Forbes begins a five-year journey

It does, however, plan to develop exchange-traded funds and other index or quantitative "smart beta" products in-house through a team recruited from Ashburton.

Alexander Forbes group CEO Andrew Darfoor says international investment can be offered much more cost-effectively now that it is outsourced to Mercer, the giant international asset consultant that owns 34% of Forbes.

Investments used to have a clumsy top-heavy structure with separate asset-consulting and multimanager teams, and even a third team, Caveo, researching hedge funds.

There have been a few high-profile departures from this team, including research kingpin Muitheri Wahome and Rob Southey, head of asset consultants. But Darfoor says he believes that in general the mix of skills at Forbes is improving.

"More than 90% of those scoring 3, 4 or 5 in their assessments (the better performers) are staying on while the proportion of 1 and 2 scorers (the worst performers) leaving has increased from 3% to 13%. I would like to increase that to 50%."

Darfoor makes no apology for employing some high-cost expatriates on his executive committee. They include John Mather, head of IT, and Christian Schaub as head of HR (not that there is any transparency on their packages).

"We have just started a five-year journey," says Darfoor, "and we need to have the right people on the bus." No less than R32m has been set aside for the retention of such employees.

But he says that over two years there has been a cumulative R308m reduction in costs. The group has just sublet a floor of its Sandton head office, which will save R70m over the balance of the lease.

Forbes has been a highly regarded player in the retirement consulting and administration sector, though with a high-cost structure. It has also built up a profitable investment business by aggressive cross-selling.

But it has been something of an also-ran in retail insurance products and financial planning. It is trying to change this through the cheesily titled "financial wellbeing for a lifetime" programme, as if competitors such as Discovery and MMI don’t use similar slogans.

And the proportion of institutional clients who own a Forbes retail product has increased from barely 3% to 8.7%.