M&R’s mystery tour

When it comes to the M&R takeover saga, Aton’s revised and now "mandatory" offer that takes into account "heightened interest" from a possible Aveng transaction is a "known known". So is the M&R independent board’s assertion that this still undervalues the company, and that a fair price is between R20 and R22/share.

But there are also "known unknowns", such as whether Aton — which now holds about 44% of M&R — will get 50% of the company plus one share that it wants for control, especially as it has now waived this condition.

Also, what will happen to M&R if Aton becomes the majority shareholder — and will the Public Investment Corp and Coronation Fund Managers, who together hold a tad over 42% of M&R, allow this to happen?