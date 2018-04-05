Tiger Brands: facing a difficult future

Since the news broke on March 8, operations at Enterprise’s Polokwane, Germiston, Pretoria and Clayville processing facilities have been suspended and all Enterprise products recalled for destruction.

Tiger estimates the cost of destruction of products and raw materials at R337m-R377m, while the closure of the factories will result in a monthly loss of R50m at the earnings before interest and tax level.

Tiger will be submitting an insurance claim that will cover up to R94m of these costs. If the factories remain closed for three months, Tiger will be left with a bill of up to R433m.

But the big unknown is the amount Tiger will have to cough up to compensate listeriosis victims who win class actions against it.

The first class action was brought against Tiger by Richard Spoor Attorneys, in conjunction with US foodborne illness litigation firm Marler Clark. Tiger estimates that this class action will set it back R425m.

No estimate has so far been given by Tiger for the potential cost of a second class action, being brought against it by LHL Attorneys. Throwing more light on the issue is Zain Lundell, a senior partner at the law firm and the driver of the class action. "In our application to proceed with the class action a figure of about R425m was mentioned," says Lundell. "It is also possible that the number of people lodging claims against Tiger could increase a lot."

However, to have two class actions proceeding simultaneously is unlikely, says Lundell, who thinks the ideal would be for the three law firms involved to join forces.

The other alternative would be for one law firm to proceed with a class action and another to handle claimants individually.

Either way Tiger appears to be in for a legal bill that could top R850m.

If the costs of product recall and destruction and an assumed closure of plants for three months are added, the total comes to around R1.4bn. This amount is equal to a third of Tiger’s pretax profit in its past year to September.

The group is putting on a brave front.