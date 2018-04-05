Klépierre: Going shopping for malls

Klépierre’s shopping centre portfolio is valued at ¤23.4bn (R363bn), roughly double the size of Hammerson’s.

Klépierre is generally believed to be a good fit for Hammerson given its large exposure to Western Europe including France, Belgium, Italy, Scandinavia and Iberia.

Hammerson shareholders, of whom around 14% are SA investors, are now waiting with bated breath to see if Klépierre makes another, higher-priced move on Hammerson. Under UK regulations, the French mall owner has until April 16 to initiate a binding offer.

SA fund managers say it is too early to say how things will play out. Hammerson shareholders will probably welcome a firm offer from Klépierre as it would give them an alternative option to the Intu deal, given that the latter does not enjoy widespread support among SA shareholders.

The general view is that Hammerson should steer clear of increasing its exposure to the struggling UK retail market.

Catalyst Fund Managers global investment analyst Tiffany Jones says while a merger with Intu will result in some benefits, Catalyst is concerned about portfolio composition, given Intu’s focus on the UK. "We are wary of the timing of Hammerson looking to increase its exposure to UK assets given the tough outlook for retail in the region and potential downward pressure on asset valuations," says Jones.

Referring to Hammerson’s intention to sell around £2bn’s worth of mostly UK properties from the combined portfolio should the Intu deal be successful, Jones says it may prove difficult for Hammerson to do so at decent pricing levels. "We think Hammerson as a standalone company has some high-quality assets, particularly its premium outlets and Ireland portfolio, and combining these assets with the Intu portfolio is a cause for investor concern."

Jones says Catalyst has mixed feelings about Klépierre’s initial offer for Hammerson as it is possible that the French mall owner’s intention was simply to disrupt the Intu deal.

Though a Klépierre-Hammerson merger will no doubt offer potential synergies and benefits, Jones says Klépierre is not in an ideal position to make a higher bid.

"Klépierre is trading at a discount to NAV of over 20% and has a loan-to-value ratio of around 35% — not the most opportune time to be raising capital," she says.

However, a firm offer from Klépierre would give Hammerson shareholders plenty of food for thought. Jones says shareholders would have to consider which portfolio and/or management team they consider most attractive. "A no vote on both an Intu and a Klépierre offer is also possible," she says.