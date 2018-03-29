Grand Parade Investments gambles on fast foods

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost five years since snaking queues heralded the opening of SA’s first Burger King store by Grand Parade Investments (GPI).

With R680m having already been spent on building the fast-food chain, profitability could be imminent.

The magic breakeven figure is about 80 stores. There are now 71, with 10 having been opened in GPI’s six months to December.

"We will be at 82-83 stores by the end of June," says GPI executive chairman Hassen Adams. "By the end of 2018 there should be about 100."

The stores, all corporate owned, come with price tags of about R6m for a drive-through and R5m for a conventional store.

GPI values Burger King at R827.6m.

Burger King came close to breakeven in GPI’s latest interim period, delivering a headline loss of R5.7m, down R2.6m (32%) from the same period in 2016. Sales performance was solid, lifting 15% to R317.6m, with like-for-like store sales up 4.5%.

Adams is enthusiastic about Burger King’s prospects.

"With 100 stores we will have annual sales of more than R1bn, " he says.

"This business will fly."

GPI’s move into the fast-food sector marked a radical departure from what had been its core business since its founding in 1997: casinos.

The shift away from gaming, explains Adams, was aimed at "de-risking" GPI and deploying its resources into ventures with better long-term growth prospects.

GPI made its most decisive move to reduce exposure to gaming in its year to June 2017, selling 19.9% of its stake in Sun Slots to Sun International for R262m and 10% each of its stakes in SunWest (GrandWest Casino in Cape Town is its key asset) and the Worcester Casino to Tsogo Sun for R675m.

GPI retains a 15.1% stake in SunWest, which it values at R866.6m, a 30% stake in Sun Slots valued at R676m and a 15.1% stake in the Worcester Casino valued at R31m.

The market has been far from enamoured with GPI’s radical strategy change.

It became even more sceptical when GPI extended its reach into fast food in 2016 when it added two other big-name US brands to its line-up: Dunkin’ Donuts and ice-cream purveyor Baskin-Robbins.