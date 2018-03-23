Vukile Property Fund: expanding investment horizons

The company’s flagship SA properties include East Rand Mall in Boksburg, Dobsonville Mall in Soweto and Gugulethu Square in Cape Town. It also has a stake in Fairvest, which owns a portfolio of shopping centres that cater mainly for lower-income shoppers, as well as an interest in UK-focused Atlantic Leaf Properties.

Castellana’s current focus is on retail parks, which usually comprise a number of big-box, stand-alone stores — similar to SA’s value centres. The parks — sized between 8,000m² and 32,000m² — are spread across various regions of Spain, including the capital, Madrid, Granada in the south and Asturias in the northeast. Anchor tenants include leading Spanish electronics, hardware, supermarket, apparel and furniture retailers such as MediaMarkt, Sprinter, Worten, Aki and Mercadona.

Rapp says the company likes retail parks as they tend to be defensive assets, lending themselves to omni-channel retailers that increasingly have a click-and-collect focus.

Retail parks can typically be bought at yields of about 5.75%-6.5% and funded at interest rates of about 2.5%, which means cash-on-cash returns of close to 9%. Rapp says this is attractive compared with the SA scenario, where property acquisition yields are typically below debt-funding costs.

Spain’s compelling investment case has of course attracted plenty of other real estate investors looking to cash in on the country’s economic and retail-sales rebound. But Rapp believes Castellana’s competitive advantage is its local management team, which has intimate knowledge of the Spanish property market.

"Most other players are briefcase deal makers — they fly in and out from the US or London to close deals, but [they] don’t establish a presence on the ground."

Castellana has now reached the scale to justify a listing on the junior board of the Madrid Stock Exchange.