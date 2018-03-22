Old Mutual shakes off UK’s dust

Old Mutual will have got some change from the US$2bn acquisition of United Asset Management (renamed OMAM US), which at least had good brands such as Barrow Hanley and Acadian. It disposed of this interest after a listing in the US.

Its only real success has been the UK portion of its Skandia acquisition, the heart of Quilter Plc, which will soon have a secondary listing on the JSE. Quilter will be a different kind of rand hedge, similar to being able to buy directly into Investec Wealth in the UK.

Old Mutual CEO Bruce Hemphill says the separated group will be far better aligned with shareholders. In theory, SA domestic investors and emerging-market funds will invest in SA-based Old Mutual Ltd, while UK mid-cap investors will buy Quilter.

But many SA investors will hang onto their Quilter shares, much as they have hung onto UK property shares such as Capital & Counties. Some might even ignominiously ditch their Old Mutual Ltd shares and keep those of Quilter.

The reconstituted Old Mutual will now, in almost all its markets, compete head-on with Sanlam, which has built up a far stronger reputation for prudent financial management.

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk says he certainly respects the local Old Mutual operation.