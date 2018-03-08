Trump’s policies a real threat for Hulamin

Hulamin would seem to be facing some serious problems. Its rating has collapsed to a 4 p:e and its market cap is barely a third of shareholders’ equity.

Still, Evan Walker of 36One Asset Management springs to the aluminium company’s defence, saying: "It has excellent management and is cheap. We like the business and are big holders."

Warren Jervis of Old Mutual Investment Group disagrees: "I do not like its business model. It is unlikely ever to deliver a decent return on capital employed [ROCE]"

At 8%, Hulamin’s ROCE in 2017 was far from inspiring when set against the ROCE of 23.7% produced by another capital-intensive company, Afrox, in its past year.

For the group, its past year to December should have been a good one. At 215,000t, key rolled products output was at a record level — as was total production of 233,000t, which includes extruded products sold mainly in SA.

But with upwards of two-thirds of its rolled products output exported, Hulamin was hit hard by the strengthening of the rand — which began in earnest in mid-November.

The R10bn annual revenue group’s headline EPS (HEPS) in 2017 came in 13% down, with second-half HEPS down 32.4% against a first-half rise of 16.7%.

"The rand took the shine off what would have been a great year for us," says Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob.

He has good reason to be disappointed.