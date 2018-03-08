Beer party era could be over for AB Inbev

The share price, which had moved off its two-year low in the week before the results were released, ticked up nicely on last week’s announcement.

It is now 9% off that low in mid-February but is still 33% below its May 2016 high.

A forward p:e rating of 21 — down from a too-steep 26 — has helped the "buy" recommendations, but more significant seems to be the perception that everything, except the US, is back on track.

Nedbank, which is expecting modest volume and revenue growth over the next few years, reckons that cost savings and deleveraging will help to deliver high single-digit profit growth.

"AB InBev arguably offers one of the highest quality and most defensive earning streams available to global investors," say Nedbank analysts.

There is a risk from rising global interest rates but long-term investors should not see this as too daunting for a management team with a record of creating shareholder value.

JPMorgan is more restrained and believes the era of above-average growth is behind the beer giant. "AB InBev used cheap debt to consolidate the global beer industry, which historically led to superior pricing power and, combined with superior execution on integration and cost-cutting, resulted in well above-average profit growth."

Scope for continued cost-cutting will need more volume growth than the group achieved in 2017 when overall organic volumes were only up 0.2%. For now it seems the better and faster than expected benefits from the SABMiller acquisition swayed most analysts.

In the coming years AB InBev will need to settle the US bogey, which has dogged it for the past decade. It seems much too comfortable with the poor level of returns.

Of course none of the big players has managed to get volume growth out of the US since Anheuser-Busch invested a fortune in marketing in the 1990s and early 2000s.

AB InBev is far too cost-sensitive to have continued this strategy, after acquiring Anheuser-Busch in 2008, which is probably why much of the growth potential has been sucked up by craft beers.

Even without volume growth the US is a profit pool that is too attractive not to get right. In 2017 AB InBev continued to not get it right. The slight increase in gross margins will not be sufficient to counter the worry of a 1.8% revenue decline on a 3.3% drop in volume.

There was evident relief that Brazil seemed to have turned around or at least stabilised.