Money & Investing

BACKSTORY: Master distiller Andy Watts

We question Andy Watts, Distell, master distiller: Three Ships Whisky & Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky

08 March 2018 - 12:01

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Winston Churchill, the British prime minister during World War 2. He had a "never, never give up" attitude.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Antananarivo — Madagascar.

What is your biggest regret?

Not spending enough time with my children during their formative years. The Saturdays next to the sports field are simply not enough.

What is your biggest indulgence?

It has to be my mountain bike. I spend more money on my bike than on my car ... and it still squeaks.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Roy of the Rovers. As a very young lad dreaming of being a professional footballer, reading the comic was the highlight of my week.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world

Pizza; I can’t imagine a week without one.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Purchasing Remgro shares when the company listed in 2000. It’s been a solid performer over the years.

What was your first job?

Labourer in a timber yard for Howarth Timber in Barnsley, Yorkshire.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

Though I can spend the whole day in a coffee shop and I love the aroma of coffee, I have never drunk it.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Respect — too many people expect it because of their position and not because of the person they are.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

First have the contract and fine print checked by your legal department.

What is your most treasured possession?

I am a hoarder but it has to be from my whisky collection — bottles number one of the limited edition Three Ships 10-year-old Single Malt PX Finish and the Three Ships 15-year-old Pinotage Cask Finish.

On what occasion do you lie?

When my wife asks whether that is my second or third glass of wine.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Enough money for me means having a roof over my head, food on the table and not owing anyone anything or being reliant on anyone for anything.

Which living person do you most admire?

Queen Elizabeth II — she’s an amazing lady who at 91 has seen so much change in the world yet still remains the active and ruling monarch of Great Britain.

