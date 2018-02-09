How to short a share

Shorting or short selling are terms that analysts and financial media have bandied about in recent months. Since we’re not in the business of selling our readers short, the Financial Mail explains what shorting is and how to do it.

Short selling enables you to benefit from the view that a share is overvalued by selling (shorting) the share and buying it back at a lower price, says Nilan Morar, head of the trading desk at GT Private Broking.

So rather than "going long" (betting that a share price will rise over time), you "go short", betting that it will fall.

To do this on the JSE, fund managers borrow the scrip (the shares) from a bank or stockbroker, immediately sell these shares into the market and then buy them back in future at a lower price, returning them to the lender and profiting off the difference.

Banks or stockbrokers source shares from within their own walls, or from pension funds or exchange traded funds.

"Banks might have shares on their balance sheets to hedge debt exposures to corporates," says Jean Pierre Verster, a portfolio manager at Fairtree Capital. "Alternatively, the bank’s retail stockbroking division might have permission from some of its clients to lend out their shares, usually with some benefit to the client, such as lower fees."

Retail investors, on the other hand, use derivative instruments known as contracts for difference (CFDs). Here, the CFD provider would source the scrip for the short seller.

When trading CFDs, you are speculating on a price movement, explains Shaun Murison, an analyst at IG, one of the world’s largest online trading providers.

Short sellers, retail and institutional alike, need to put down a deposit, known as a margin, relative to the size of the short position they would like to take.