What opportunities will tax-free investment transfers bring?

On February 28 2017, the national Treasury announced that transfers of tax-free investments between product providers would be allowed from March 1 2018. A month later, the Treasury also published regulations in terms of section 12T (8) of the Income Tax Act to set out the transfer requirements between product providers.

What opportunities, if any, will transfers bring for investors in these products?

A 2017 Intellidex report titled “A Study of Tax-Free Savings Account Takeup in South Africa” shows investors had already opened about 460,000 accounts by February 28 2017, even though tax-free investments had only been launched two years before, on March 1 2015.

By 2017, according to Intellidex, investors had contributed almost R5.2bn into different types of tax-free investment accounts. The report shows roughly 88% of assets under management (AUM) sat in cash (40.7%), life assurance products (26.5%) or collective investment schemes/unit trusts (20.9%).

The new transfer legislation enables investors to assess their tax-free investments and ensure they are in the best investment structure for their individual circumstances.

Considerations for investors when selecting tax-free investment vehicles

Cash products offer fixed-deposit and notice-deposit options. It seems that notice-deposit products, which provide more flexibility in terms of access at a lower interest rate than fixed-deposit products, are proving to be more popular.

Tax and inflation

One challenge that cash products (including money-market and income unit trusts) have – compared with life assurers and the range of risk-return profiles within the unit trusts space – is competing with inflation.

While a tax-free investment is technically a liquid product that allows immediate access to one’s cash, the annual and lifetime contribution cap reduces every time the investor contributes - and once an amount is withdrawn, the investor cannot “replace” the amount against the contribution caps.

From a tax perspective, it is therefore best to remain invested for as long as possible to maximise the tax benefits.