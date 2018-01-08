Saving for retirement: how do I know if I’m on track?

1. Understand the process

The first step towards an effective retirement plan is to understand it is a structured and long-term process. It requires investors to save enough (more than 15% of their salaries) for long enough (at least 35 years), with an appropriate investment strategy (determined by life-stage and inflation targeting) and at a low cost (bearing in mind risk levels, administration and types of investment). Investors must also stick to the plan by preserving their funds, staying informed and only making changes when necessary.

2. Understand how much you will need

It’s one thing knowing you need a plan. It’s another altogether knowing whether that plan will get you to the lump-sum figure you will need to live comfortably in retirement. In general, successful retirement savings will be enough to sustain 75% of your final salary adjusted for annual inflation for 20 years or more. That may seem like a mouthful, but it is relatively easy to calculate – especially with the help of a financial adviser – and it is a crucial figure to know.

3. Check in as your career progresses

Once you have worked out how much you need to save for retirement, it is not as simple as saving each month until you reach that goal. This is because many things will change over the course of your career that could affect your retirement savings – for example, salary adjustments and inflation rate changes. But there is a way to check if you are on track or whether you need to make changes.

Here's how to check your current retirement savings against your current salary.

Working years and rule of thumb (retirement savings target)

10 years: 2 times current salary

20 years: 5 times current salary

30 years: 10 times current salary

At retirement (40 years): 16 times final salary

If you realise along the way that you are falling short of these targets, you still have time to adjust your savings plan and get back on track. Consult your financial planner to assess the shortfall and discuss the best way to address it. The options at your disposal will depend on your life stage, risk profile and years left until retirement, among other things.