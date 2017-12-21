No bottom in sight for Steinhoff

This week, Steinhoff confirmed what even its most optimistic investors are beginning to accept: the embattled furniture retailer doesn’t know what it doesn’t know.

On Tuesday, Steinhoff’s new acting CEO Danie van der Merwe gave a revealing presentation to its jittery bankers at an unnamed hotel in London. Only, it read more like a sales pitch for why they shouldn’t pull the plug on its Pepkor, Conforama and Star Retail assets, rather than a lucid explanation of the ominous "accounting irregularities" that had forced CEO Markus Jooste to quit two weeks ago.

There were enough figures in that 58-page presentation to deeply unsettle investors. For a start, Steinhoff now says it is "not possible" to give a date for when it will release its September 2017 accounts, nor its "restated" 2016 financials. Nor can it say if other years’ accounts were cooked, or even provide a sense of the "magnitude of the accounting irregularities".