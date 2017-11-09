Bidding war looms in PPC saga

SA’s competition authorities will be pressed to make good decisions in this regard. At the very least, PPC shareholders should demand this. AfriSam says its current debt is around R7bn taking into consideration both third-party debt with commercial entities and key shareholders — Phembani and the PIC.

The company says the R4bn recapitalisation by Fairfax Africa is going to settle almost all the third-party debt — bank debt — while there will be conversion of the R3bn payment-in-kind notes held by Phembani and the PIC into equity. The group says its equity value is calculated on an enterprise value of R7.55bn and net debt of no greater than R866m after a merger on the existing terms.

The value of PPC and any suitor, though, is mightily clouded by the potential broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) shareholding in any merger.

For now, 66% of AfriSam is held by the state-mandated PIC and 30.5% by the black-empowered Phembani group headed by former MTN CEO Phuthuma Nhleko. The PIC, meanwhile, has just raised its holding in PPC to 25.058% of total issued ordinary shares.

In its latest presentation to analysts on October 23, AfriSam says the PIC and Phembani will add 17% pro forma BBBEE ownership in any merger, with no dilution to existing PPC shareholders. That is based on 42% ownership of PPC in any merger, with Fairfax Africa holding 60% of this and the PIC and Phembani together holding 40%.

AfriSam says PPC shareholders will need to determine whether PPC’s latest proposed BBBEE transaction will be dilutive to them. It says no details have been made available as to the cost of this plan. “Alternative BBBEE solutions could be costly, inconveniently timed and potentially dilutive,” AfriSam says.

In this regard, it says Sasol lost 7% of its value on the news of its replacement BBBEE transaction.

But it appears there are gremlins lurking around empowerment: “As you may be aware, AfriSam is and continues to be 100% black owned as indicated in its latest verification certificate. [But] the downturn in the economy, compounded by the structural changes in the industry, has necessitated AfriSam having to pursue an aggressive cost-cutting exercise. This, together with the recent changes in the BBBEE codes, has resulted in AfriSam having to drop from level 4 to level 6,” AfriSam says.

It adds that “many” other companies have experienced similar declines. “We are in the process of improving our score on these elements and anticipate that it will rise again in the next few years.”

Based on these precedents, and its own analysis, AfriSam’s view is that if the merger were to proceed, substantial cost savings would be achieved over time for the benefit of all shareholders. Typically, such cost savings and other synergies are not fully realised immediately, but are achieved within two to three years of consummation of the merger, according to the company.