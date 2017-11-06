7 ways for South African investors to be more tax efficient

The 2017 Budget introduced a maximum marginal tax rate of 45% – the highest such rate for South Africans since the 1999–2000 tax year. Needless to say, this has received a lot of attention.

Although the Treasury pointed out that it had not increased the inclusion rate for capital gains tax, the effect of increasing the marginal rate of tax still resulted in an increase in the effective rate of capital gains tax from a maximum of 16.4% to 18% for individuals and from 32.8% to 36% for trusts. The Treasury also increased the dividend withholding tax rate from 15% to 20%.

Whether people become immediately aware of the effects or not, this has a real impact on South African’s tax burdens. It is now more important than ever to explore ways of incorporating tax efficiency into one’s broader financial planning, and the smart use of financial products can help improve investors’ tax efficiency.

1. Retirement annuities

Retirement annuities (RAs) have been the subject of some (unfair) bad publicity due to the way some product providers structure their RAs. However, RAs are increasingly becoming more popular again. This is because they are structured to provide good tax-saving opportunities.

Investors are entitled to deduct up to 27.5% per year (capped at R350,000) of the higher of remuneration or taxable income from their contributions to an approved retirement fund. This means RA members can claim up to 45% of their contributions to the RA made in a tax year.

If a member contributed an amount of R120,000 in the tax year and the entire contribution qualified for a tax deduction, he or she would be able to claim up to R54,000 back from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Furthermore, should the member then choose to invest that R54,000, he or she would generate returns on R174,000 of contributions. This compares with returns on just R120,000 if the same member decided to invest in a product where the contributions did not qualify for a tax deduction.

Pension or provident fund members would benefit similarly if they chose to increase their contribution to their fund, provided that the increased contribution qualified for a tax deduction.

Twofold benefits

Apart from the tax deduction on RA contributions, returns generated while invested in an RA are also not subject to tax. This means that investors can not only generate returns on the contributions “subsidised by SARS” (should they decide to re-invest) but also generate returns on “returns not taxed”.

What happens on retirement?

On retirement (from age 55), members will receive up to R500,000 tax free on any lump sum they receive. Income received from a compulsory annuity will be taxed as income, but SARS provides favourable tax treatment to individuals over the age of 65 in the form of additional tax rebates. The tax threshold for a 65-year-old is R9,775 per month. Also, with the introduction of section 10C of the Income Tax Act, compulsory annuitants can now use any contribution made to an RA (and pension fund) that did not qualify as a tax deduction to reduce their taxable income from the said annuity.

All deductible contributions made to an RA are also exempt from estate duty. Assuming our RA member made deductible contributions of R5-million over their lifetime, on death the deceased estate would have saved up to R1-million (20%) that would have otherwise been payable to SARS had the member not been in a product exempt from estate duty.

All these benefits – added to the fact any benefit paid to a beneficiary is not subject to executor’s fees – make it easy to understand why RAs are becoming increasingly popular among South Africans.

2. Endowments

An interesting element in the Budget was that the Treasury increased both the marginal tax rate as well as the dividend withholding tax rate. This prevents taxpayers from restructuring packages to reduce tax payable. Endowments, however, are taxed in terms of “four funds tax”.

When individuals invest in an endowment, their funds are placed into the individuals’ policyholders fund (IPF). The capital gains tax inclusion rate in an IPF is 40% and the tax rate is 30%. This means individuals invested in an IPF are subject to an effective rate of tax of 12% (they would be subject to a rate of up to 18% in their own names). The Treasury has not increased the IPF tax rates, which makes endowments more attractive – and the higher a person’s tax rate is above 30%, the more he or she stands to benefit in an endowment from a tax perspective.

Although they are taxed within the fund, investors are also not subject to a second form of capital gains tax when they withdraw from an endowment – provided they are the original beneficial owner (that is, not a second-hand policy).

Finally, endowments are also not subject to executor’s fees when paid out to nominated beneficiaries. This could be a significant benefit for endowment investors if used as a legacy product, as opposed to a product that is likely to be consumed over an investor’s lifetime.

3. Tax-free investments

Tax-free investments have surprised many people with their early success since the product’s launch in March 2015. A large number of South Africans have taken up the opportunity to contribute up to R33,000 per year (an increase in the 2017 budget from R30,000 before).

While there are no tax deductions on contributions made to a tax-free investment, once invested, all returns from such a product will generate tax-free returns. There is no income tax, capital gains tax or dividend withholding tax on tax-free investments. Combining a tax-free investment with an RA creates an opportunity to be even more tax efficient.

For example, investors who contribute to both an RA and a tax-free investment could realise at age 55 that they need a source of income. They could then access regular tax-free withdrawals from their tax-free investment, thereby allowing them to preserve their RA, if possible, to age 65, when any income derived from a compulsory annuity would benefit from favourable tax rates.

Tax-free investments in the family

An individual South African can contribute a maximum of R33,000 per tax year to a tax-free investment. If a parent would like to take out such an investment for their minor child and their spouse, then the investments will be owned by the minor and spouse, respectively. Any contribution made by the parent will be deemed a donation and therefore subject to donations tax.

An individual South African can, however, donate up to R100,000 per tax year without incurring any donations tax. Donations between spouses are also exempt from donations tax. This means a parent can therefore contribute R33,000 on behalf of their spouse and up to three children (R99,000) without incurring any donations tax.

4. Unit trusts

Unit trusts have proven to be popular over the years due to their efficient cost structures, governance and liquidity. Depending on your underlying investments, returns can be subject to income tax, capital gains tax and/or dividend withholding tax.

Currently, all taxpayers are entitled to an interest exemption of R23,800 per tax year for those under the age of 65 and R34,500 for those over 65. Unit trusts allow investors to use this exemption by investing a portion of their unit trust holdings in interest-bearing funds.

In addition, unit trust natural investors are also allowed to use the annual capital gains tax exclusion of R40,000 while alive and R300,000 on death. This allows investors to make withdrawals annually and, if the gain is less than R40,000, they will not be liable for any capital gains tax.

5. Trusts

Trusts are succession-planning vehicles that provide some protection from creditors. They have often been used in the past for tax reasons. However, when founders have done this, SARS has often introduced legislation to close the tax loopholes.

Many founders have pegged their estates for estate duty purposes. To get assets into a trust, they would often “loan” money to a trust by charging a low rate of interest or none at all. However, section 7C of the Income Tax Act was introduced to curb this abuse. It states that any interest not recovered by way of charging little or no interest is seen as a donation and therefore taxed at a rate of 20%.

In spite of this, if the asset has substantially grown in value in the trust, the founder has still reduced his or her estate for estate duty purposes by the market value of the asset less any outstanding loan account. Taking into consideration section 7C, the increase in the effective capital gains tax rate, and the fact that the conduit principle is being looked into, questions have been raised over the tax advantages of trusts in years to come.

6. Living annuities

A living annuity is essentially an income bought at retirement (and occasionally on the death of a retirement fund member) where the funds come from a retirement fund only. Investors cannot use voluntary funds to buy a living annuity. Similarly to retirement funds, living annuities are not taxed while invested.

Income drawn from a living annuity is subject to income tax but, as mentioned, annuitants benefit from preferential tax treatment if they are over the age of 65 and can now use previously disallowed retirement fund contributions to reduce any tax payable from the annuity. Similarly to endowments with nominated beneficiaries and RAs, there are no executor’s fees when a beneficiary is nominated on a living annuity.

7. Life policies

On the death of an investor, the deceased estate often has many liabilities to settle. Even though the estate may have more assets than liabilities, it may face a situation where much of the assets are immovable and therefore have a shortfall of cash to pay capital gains tax, income tax, estate duty, executor’s fees, cash bequests, outstanding loan accounts etc.

One way to avoid having the executor enter into forced sales to settle liabilities is for the investor to take out a life policy payable to the estate. Even though the policy is exempt from capital gains tax when it pays out, it becomes an asset in the estate on death and therefore will increase estate duty and executor’s fees. One therefore needs to cater for this when establishing the policy amount required to settle liabilities.

Financial planning should be viewed as a 360-degree plan that incorporates not only tax considerations but also all the investor’s financial needs and appropriate products.

However, given the current environment and the recent changes announced in the Budget speech, using the available financial tools to increase tax efficiency can be a valuable element of a broader financial plan. It is therefore vital to have these conversations with your financial advisers.

Would you like to know more about the topics raised in this article? Please contact Nedgroup Investments Legal Services on nls@nedgroupinvestments.co.za.

Denver Keswell is a senior legal adviser at Nedgroup Investments.

This article was paid for by Nedgroup Investments.