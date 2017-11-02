Carnage looms for SA bonds

In the first nine months of the year foreigners made net bond purchases of R17.1bn. But on the day Gigaba spoke, they dumped R5.8bn in government bonds. "It could have been some fast-money selling," says Viljoen. "We must wait a few weeks to see what serious investors do."

However, if SA is junked, it would mean SA bonds are removed from the Citi world government bond index (WGBI), a tracking index. SA’s exclusion could be devastating: it would lead to foreign asset managers with investment grade-only mandates dumping SA bonds. Estimates of selling range up to R150bn — nearly 10% of the government bonds in issue.

What holds up sentiment, however, is the view that bonds are already cheap, which could ultimately prompt further buying by foreigners.

"SA bond yields are now 200 basis points [bps] above those of [the country’s] emerging-market peers," says Malcolm Charles, a fixed income fund manager at Investec Asset Management. "The gap is now wider than it was after the 210bps sell-off that followed the firing of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in 2015."

Albert Botha, a fixed income fund manager at Ashburton Investments, believes a WGBI exit could send the R186 flying to 10%. But he puts forward a strong case for bonds, even at current levels. "The negative sentiment towards bonds feels as if it has been overdone," says Botha. "Real yields are too high."

If inflation averages about 5.5% in 2018, the R186’s real (after inflation) yield would be 3.7% and the R2048’s well over 4%. The SA Reserve Bank expects inflation to come in at 4.9%.

On this metric, bonds may look alluring — but the risk of another big sell-off is too real to ignore. It makes money market funds, which are yielding about 8%, safer alternatives.

Better still, and at marginal extra risk, are income funds. "The yield on our income fund before costs is 9%," says Viljoen.

