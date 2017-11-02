Can investors make money in student housing?

"Affordability is another issue, especially in light of the ‘fees must fall’ campaign. So you have to bring the right product to the market at the right price and have the right platform

in place to manage operating costs without compromising on the quality of your offering," he says.

It seems the JSE is also battling to familiarise itself with the dynamics of the student housing market, as it has taken longer than expected for the bourse to green-light Inkunzi’s listing.

Nkomo, chief investment officer for the new student housing fund, hopes the listing will get the go-ahead in the next few weeks once the JSE is satisfied that all the necessary regulatory requirements have been met. "This is the first student housing listing in SA so the JSE is still trying to get its head around the structure," he says.

At the moment, there are only a handful of companies (all unlisted) that provide student beds in SA — including Respublica, South Point and CampusKey.

Inkunzi’s initial portfolio is valued at R1.7bn. It consists of nine existing buildings with 5,220 student beds. Most of the buildings have only recently been completed and are within walking distance of the University of Pretoria (Hatfield and Prinshof campuses), the University

of Johannesburg, the Vaal University of Technology, the Witbank campus of the Tshwane University of Technology and Nelson Mandela University.

On average, students will pay R1,800-R6,000/month.

Inkunzi’s largest asset (in terms of value) is Studios@Burnett in Hatfield. It is a stone’s throw from the University of Pretoria and has a capacity of 919 beds at monthly rentals of between R2,800 and R5,000.

"We want to ensure our portfolio is as defensive as possible by servicing all income sectors of the market. But our key focus is on the

middle end, priced at R2,600-R4,500/month," says Nkomo.

While it may seem steep, Nkomo says students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and other bursary providers can typically afford accommodation in this price bracket.

Inkunzi has already signed two-year leases with four universities for about 30% of the beds in its portfolio. It’s a savvy move, as it will provide Inkunzi with low-risk, contractual income.

The company has also recently tendered for a contract to house a further 5,000 NSFAS students in Pretoria next year.

Nkomo says Inkunzi’s BEE credentials should help it secure NSFAS contracts. And when the company lists, an empowerment scheme will be implemented aimed at black ownership of 25%.

He dismisses concerns that student housing portfolios may have less secure income streams than traditional rental housing portfolios because long varsity holidays mean student portfolios should have higher vacancy levels than other sectors of the market. He says Inkunzi’s rental model is based on a lease period of 12 months/year, which is now the norm.

"Given the huge shortage of decent student accommodation close to varsity campuses, vacancies aren’t an issue. Management has forecast a portfolio vacancy of less than 1% for 2018," he says.

It may be an idea whose time has come.

The department of higher education & training places the current shortfall of student beds at universities around SA at about 250,000. Throw in technical and vocational training colleges, and that number climbs to about 750,000.

Contrary to what you’d think, Nkomo argues, student housing is more defensive than other real estate sectors — such as offices or shopping centres — because demand doesn’t drop during a recession.

And the supply shortage means there’s also huge potential to expand Inkunzi’s portfolio over the next few years. It already has access to a development pipeline worth more than R2.5bn, with acquisition yields at about 11%.

Nkomo says Inkunzi’s strategy is well defined. "We won’t grow our portfolio with dilutive acquisitions and we buy only purpose-built buildings in the right locations," he says.

Inkunzi is expected to list at a dividend yield of about 9.5% — an attractive discount compared with the average 7%-8% yields on offer from most other SA-focused property counters.

