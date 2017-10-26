RCL Foods still playing chicken?

The second is the opportunity for Remgro to push the spreads businesses it wants to buy from consumer brands giant Unilever into RCL.

The Rainbow chicken business has not exactly feathered RCL’s profit nest of late. Some analysts argue RCL should have unbundled Rainbow, following similar efforts to toss out the poultry arms by Tiger Brands and Pioneer.

But recent plucky trading updates from JSE "big bird" Astral Foods, as well as smaller poultry players such as Sovereign Foods, suggest profits may fly again at a reshaped Rainbow.

There were already signs of a better performance from Rainbow in the second half of the past financial year, as the shift from commodity-type production to higher-margin quick-service restaurants led to the number of birds produced every week dropping from 4.7m to 3.8m.

The outbreak of avian flu is a risk — but it seems certain that production cost savings should fatten margins markedly next year.

Rainbow has also shown encouraging gains in the freezer-to-fryer poultry segment, in which its market share jumped from 24% in June 2016 to nearly 40% in the past year.

The second issue is more fluid, as the proposed deal between Remgro and Unilever has not been finalised. This deal would entail Remgro selling its 25.75% stake in Unilever SA back to the multinational brand giant in exchange for R4.9bn in cash and full ownership of Unilever’s spreads (mainly margarine brands such as Flora, Rama, Ola and Stork) in Southern Africa.

Remgro CEO Jannie Durand warns against making assumptions around plans for the spreads business. That’s fair enough — but it would be surprising for Remgro not to usher the Unilever spreads business into RCL. It’s worth recalling that in 2013 Remgro stirred its sugar business, TSB (Selati), into RCL.

The terms of the Unilever deal infer a value of R7bn for the spreads brands. This would be a huge deal for RCL to swallow, as it only has a market capitalisation of about R14.7bn.