Cut the risk: how to invest offshore but keep your money in SA

Offshore investing has become a buzzword, especially amid the current economic and political uncertainty. However, while investing offshore is a recommended and valuable exercise for investors to mitigate their risk, it is also crucial to understand the difference between investing offshore and investing in offshore assets.

The usual definition of investing offshore is moving one’s money out of South Africa to invest in assets held in another country. This is a common practice around the world, as it allow investors to benefit from favourable tax rates in other countries. In recent years, this has become much more feasible for most of us, but there are still limits to how much investors can take offshore. Navigating the product choice may also be daunting.

What many investors do not realise is that they can invest in offshore assets and enjoy the benefits of diversification without taking their money offshore.