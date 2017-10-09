Investec’s global investment view: what to expect in the next 18 months

The Investec Wealth & Investment Global Investment Strategy Group brings together the finest investment minds at Investec Wealth & Investment across the different geographies to set the overarching positioning and investment strategy for the investment portfolios of clients.

John Haynes, head of research at Investec Wealth & Investment UK and chairman of the Global Investment Strategy Group, chaired a panel at the recent Investec Wealth Forum in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The panel ran through the group’s positioning over the next 18 months.