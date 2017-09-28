GPI's indigestion over Burger King

Store openings are set to accelerate in the current year, with a focus on drive-throughs which, says Adams, generate three times more revenue than a walk-in store.

"We will end the current financial year with about 80 stores," says Adams. "We will achieve critical mass at that number."

Annual revenue will, predicts Adams, reach R1bn at the 80-store mark. It will also underpin far higher marketing spend, which Burger King dictates must be at least 5% of revenue.

"You will see really big numbers coming through from Burger King," says Adams.

"There will also be big benefits for our supply chain operations. They all work in tandem."

GPI’s ambitions in the fast food market do not end with Burger King. In 2016 two other big-name US brands, Dunkin’ Donuts and ice-cream specialist Baskin-Robbins, were added. Adams believes they will be winners despite having chalked up a combined headline loss of R36m in the past year. There were six Dunkin’ Donuts and three Baskin-Robbins stores at the end of June.

"We slowed the Dunkin’ Donuts rollout deliberately," says Adams. It was in anticipation of completion in September of a dedicated production facility. "We were importing all our inputs. With the new facility we will achieve huge cost savings," says Adams.

Rollout of Dunkin’ Donuts stores should be rapid. They are small, cheap to open and need a staff of only one or two. Under its agreement with Dunkin’ Brands, GPI is committed to opening at least 250 stores.

"They will be a big money maker for us," says Adams. "To get payback on a Dunkin’ Donuts store takes as little as 18 months, compared with five years for a Burger King."

Baskin-Robbins, he continues, is an equally easy, low-cost model to roll out.

In another key strategic move in the food sector, GPI lifted its stake in Spur from 7.48% to 17.48% in May. "It will rise to 20% soon, with a 25% stake our goal," says Adams.

"At 25% we will be a serious partner. There is a lot that GPI and Spur can do as a collective grouping."

The share price of GPI, which turned in a headline loss of 4.49c in its year to June, has been hammered from a R4 high in March to its current R2.50, a fraction of its 698c/share intrinsic net asset value.

For those prepared to back Adams’s enthusiasm, it has the makings of a useful buying opportunity.

thomass@fm.co.za