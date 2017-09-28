Can EOH get its mojo back?

Prescient’s Muneer Ahmed has a 12-month price target of R129 on the share, while Avior’s Roelof Brand reckons it could rally to as much as R192.

What it will take to catalyse that jump is anyone’s guess.

FNB Securities analyst Chantal Marx says: "In SA the IT sector is very interesting because it’s super-fragmented. EOH is the largest market-share holder, but only has 2% market share, so that gives you an idea of what opportunities are still out there."

EOH says IT services spend in SA is growing at 5.6%/year, against 4.2% internationally.

The company is also managing to push the use of its proprietary software, which has lifted margins. Software sales for the year were 16% higher and margins ticked up to 18.6%.

The company is "printing" money, says Marx.

Cash generated by operations surged to R1.4bn in the year, from R917m the year before.

And, says Marx: "Even though organic growth slowed down a little bit, [the company has] managed to supplement it quite healthily with accretive acquisitions, despite the fact that its paper has lost a lot of value.

"Unfortunately that meant it had to put a little more debt on its balance sheet — but at a debt-to-equity ratio of 35%, for a cash-generative company like this, it still has a lot of headroom to make meaningful acquisitions."

EOH’s industrial technology division may also be worth watching. The company provides technology in the form of water and energy management, "smart city initiatives" and "intelligent transport solutions". While it was affected by "long delays" in the awarding of energy-related contracts, the division still grew sales by 30%, to R3.7bn.

If EOH is to be believed, there are "significant growth opportunities" for its technology in Africa and the Middle East, where the company is increasingly eyeing acquisitions.

Marx believes EOH will be able to boost margins as it beds down recent acquisitions. She describes the company’s p:e rating as "crazy" given its expectation that it will grow by 15%-20% over the next five years.

