Want to make money in investment? Get comfortable being uncomfortable

My key takeaway from listening to Dave Iben, named the top-performing global equity manager 2016, was that his strategy had worked so well over time because it acted against human nature – in other words, it was often counterintuitive. His strategy systematically sells stocks in countries with high valuations to buy stocks in countries with extremely depressed valuations. Many investors would find it difficult to divest of shares that have treated them so well for the past 10 years to buy stocks in countries embroiled in war or economic turmoil, but not Iben.

The point is that every great investment is born from decisions that were harder than they appeared to an outsider. There are few exceptions. Investors are fascinated by no-brainers, obvious decisions and easy money.

A critical part of investing is distinguishing what looks easy in hindsight from what feels easy right now. They are different beasts; opposites even.

This is more than hindsight bias, where everything in the history books seems obvious. It’s about the forward-looking risk/reward trade-off (which is devilishly hard to quantify) manifesting in whether you go to bed asking yourself, “What the hell am I doing?” before making an investment.

Easy decisions are rarely viewed as no-brainers in hindsight, and vice versa.

Finding above-average investments requires either being smarter than others or being willing to endure more discomfort and uncertainty than others. It’s natural to focus on the former, because the industry is full of people who are either very smart or think they are. But most edges are found in the latter, specifically because the “I’m really smart” edge tends to be competed into the ground. Where there’s consistent performance, there’s usually intelligence. But there’s almost always a willingness to make more painful decisions than competitors.

In Howard Marks's memo to Oaktree Capital clients in 2006, entitled Dare to Be Great, he conceptualises the above situation as a simple two-by-two matrix (see below) of investment decisions where you obviously don’t make money if you’re wrong (conventional or unconventional behaviour coupled with unfavourable outcomes).

Wrong Right

Consensus X X

Non-consensus X √

What most people don’t realise is that you also don’t make money if you’re right in consensus (conventional behaviour coupled with favourable outcomes). Returns (or alpha) are arbitraged away. The only way you make money is by being right in non-consensus (unconventional behaviour coupled with favourable outcomes) – which is really hard.

Take Warren Buffett’s 2008 investments in several banks. These look easy in hindsight – cheap! Good companies! But Buffett made his offers in the same week Pimco CEO Mohamed El-Erian told his wife to take out as much cash from the ATM as she could because the odds were so high that the banking system would collapse. You are kidding yourself if you think being greedy when others are fearful is as easy as saying it during a bull market!

So, risk is required for reward, but risk isn’t quantified just in spreadsheets. It’s measured by the acceptance of doubt and a willingness to make decisions that don’t make sense to many others, specifically because the gap between your cheque and consensus is where outperformance lives. In the most competitive markets, it’s where any results live.

Conclusion

Investing well, like any significant endeavour, requires some level of discomfort to succeed.

Having the discipline to press on when things are painful and to act on what’s right in front of you is a trait that carries over to dealing with anything difficult in life – and to being a successful investor.

With investing, the “discomfort” tends to come from two areas:

Paying attention to the fundamentals (the “boring” stuff), which is required to minimise errors. “Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas,” said Paul Samuelson, the US economist and Nobel Prize laureate. Being different from other investors. "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd,” said Buffett.

So get comfortable being uncomfortable.