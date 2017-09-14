Want to invest in Apple or Amazon? Here's who to speak to

For example, if you’ve invested $100,000 in North America and you pass away in SA, 40% of your investment above $60,000 ($16,000) will be claimed by US tax authorities as estate duty. The situation is similar in the UK, though estate duty is levied only on amounts above £325,000 (R5.5m).

Dividend-withholding tax is another consideration, as it will affect the level of income you ultimately derive from your investment, Ingram says.

"The other thing people forget about is their will. If you’ve got money in a fund listed in France, will the French authorities recognise an SA will? A lot of jurisdictions would require you to have a will there."

The investment could complicate your annual tax return, too. Offshore managers might not package fund information in a format acceptable to Sars, requiring you to do the additional legwork.

"This is why a lot of South Africans who invest overseas still use local fund managers, because a lot of these intricacies are resolved for them," says Ingram.

Offshore investing can be done using hard currency in an offshore bank account or by investing in rand via a feeder fund. Though more accessible, the latter can be a more expensive option, as fees are higher and feeder funds are subject to 18% capital gains tax on the rand gain.

Investors set on a non-SA asset manager should look at funds registered in Switzerland, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Channel Islands, as these are generally more SA-friendly, advises Ingram.

Switzerland offers a bank account that operates as an administration platform from which you can buy shares and invest in mutual funds.