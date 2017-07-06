Money & Investing

WATCH: Global luxury goods sector embraces new markets and technologies

The sector appears to be reasonably healthy though the high-end watch market faces challenges

06 July 2017 - 13:49
Sponsored
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Patrick Lawlor, content editor at Investec Wealth & Investment, talks to Thane Duff, senior analyst at Investec Wealth & Investment, about the outlook for the global luxury goods sector, particularly in the light of technological changes, including the rise of e-tailing.

The luxury goods sector appears to be in reasonable health, thanks to a growing consumer sector in China, and the long-heritage brands should continue to do well if trends in rising GDP per capita (especially in China) continue.

The high-end watch market faces challenges, however, particularly in Hong Kong, where the Chinese government’s clampdown on gift-giving by officials has had an impact on demand.

The rise of smart watches has also placed pressure on the middle and entry-level segments of the market and it is interesting to note how the large, high-end watch firms are introducing smart watches of their own to meet the demands of younger consumers.

Similarly, traditional luxury goods firms and watchmakers are embracing e-tailing, a concept that was perhaps anathema to them 15 years ago. They are also increasingly looking to younger management teams to keep up to date with a fast-changing market.

Find out more about Investec Wealth & Investment's offshore investments.

This article was paid for by Investec.

Quinoa salad by drone? Why Amazon’s plans for Whole Foods make sense

SPONSORED | What will happen once Amazon unleashes the force of its radical distribution on Whole Foods?
Companies
7 days ago

Sit tight: the dangers of being an investing magpie

SPONSORED | Switching quickly from underperforming investments can become a bad habit
Investing
1 month ago

When investing – or buying jam – too much choice can be a bad thing

SPONSORED | As a species, we seem to value more choice, but having more options may leave us worse off than before
Investing
2 months ago

Naspers and the problem of size

SPONSORED | The rise of Naspers poses problems for pension funds and financial advisers alike
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CHECKOUT COUNTER: Artificial intelligence used to ...
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter
2.
GLOBAL MARKETS: Tesla’s Musk says Model 3 gets ...
Money & Investing / Global Markets
3.
Jobs bloodbath for gold miners
Money & Investing
4.
Behind the scenes at Blue Label
Money & Investing

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.