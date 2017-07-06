WATCH: Global luxury goods sector embraces new markets and technologies

Patrick Lawlor, content editor at Investec Wealth & Investment, talks to Thane Duff, senior analyst at Investec Wealth & Investment, about the outlook for the global luxury goods sector, particularly in the light of technological changes, including the rise of e-tailing.

The luxury goods sector appears to be in reasonable health, thanks to a growing consumer sector in China, and the long-heritage brands should continue to do well if trends in rising GDP per capita (especially in China) continue.

The high-end watch market faces challenges, however, particularly in Hong Kong, where the Chinese government’s clampdown on gift-giving by officials has had an impact on demand.

The rise of smart watches has also placed pressure on the middle and entry-level segments of the market and it is interesting to note how the large, high-end watch firms are introducing smart watches of their own to meet the demands of younger consumers.

Similarly, traditional luxury goods firms and watchmakers are embracing e-tailing, a concept that was perhaps anathema to them 15 years ago. They are also increasingly looking to younger management teams to keep up to date with a fast-changing market.