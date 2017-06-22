All fun and games for tech giant Tencent
Company joins ranks of Apple, Facebook and Alphabet as it cements its dominant position in key content categories
Just when you thought Tencent couldn’t get hotter, its results (for the first quarter, this time) have yet again sent market analysts into a frenzy about the future of the tech gorilla.
With a market capitalisation north of US$300bn, the Shenzen-based company has joined the ranks of the world’s most valuable tech firms, including Apple, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet.
Of the 50-odd Bloomberg analysts who rate the share, 48 have it as a "Buy" and two as a "Hold".
It is in this context that Terry Pratchett’s famous quote comes to mind: "Always remember that the crowd that applauds your coronation is the same crowd that will applaud your beheading. People like a show."
Renier de Bruyn, an investment analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth, says there is much surrounding Tencent to be positive about. The company has a long list of strategic investments and associates that allows it to do business in a wide range of sectors. Its many services include social networks, Web portals, e-commerce, online PC and mobile games, payment services and cloud computing services.
"Certainly on the social network side, it will be difficult for competitors to replace their QQ and WeChat services. What’s even more exciting is that they haven’t attempted to maximise the profitability from these services. They have rather focused on creating a great user experience. This means there is opportunity
in the future to open up revenue streams," says De Bruyn.
WeChat is China’s biggest messaging service. It has been able to achieve this due in part to China’s strict censorship laws. Facebook has been banned for seven years, and Google and Twitter have failed in that market.
"There is that advantage," says De Bruyn, "but they also just know their market very well. This has been more beneficial for them."
JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao says Tencent’s first-quarter results confirmed its mobile gaming growth momentum but also demonstrated PC game sustainability.
"The company continues to improve its competitive position and market share in all of the key content categories. We believe such a trend increases long-term revenue sustainability," says Yao.
On what could possibly stem JPMorgan’s appetite for the stock, Yao says: "Core PC games could age faster than expected; an inability to launch successful mobile game titles continuously; and a slower than expected ramp-up of mobile ad revenue".
A consensus forecast of 36 investment analysts polled by the Financial Times advises that the company will outperform the market.
With such prospects, the logical move for local investors would be to fly into Naspers, right?
"If you think about it, buying into Naspers means you’re getting a piece of Tencent at a discount. In essence, you are getting the remaining Naspers investments for free," says De Bruyn.
Nearly two decades ago, Naspers paid US$33m for a 34% stake in Tencent. (Its original stake was 46.5%, but it has since been diluted.)
"The concern is that whatever happens to Tencent has an effect on Naspers. But it’s a cheaper option than going directly into Tencent, especially at its current valuation," says De Bruyn.
Naspers has a similar strategy to Tencent, in that it is acquisitive, he says.
Just a week ago there was a mass sell-off in technology shares around the world, sparked by increasing concerns over valuation among the large-cap "Fang" stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google).
The episode hit Naspers, sending its share price down to R2,525.
Tech valuations, particularly in the US, have climbed in recent months, with the sector’s p:e ratio now at 1.06 times that of the S&P500, according to Canaccord Genuity analysts.
Tencent’s PC and mobile games revenue rose to US$3.9bn in the period under review, more than double the amount earned by any other games publisher.
With more than 30% year-on-year growth, the quarter ended March 31 2017 was further proof of Tencent’s dominant position in games publishing.
The US$3.9bn it earned from online games in the quarter was far beyond other major publishers like Activision Blizzard and even fellow Chinese publisher NetEase.
De Bruyn says though Tencent has a lot going for it, investors should exercise caution before diving into the company.
"Ultimately, if Tencent even disappoints the market by the slightest, there will be pain. This is not to say that this is not a good company, but it can also disappoint. No matter how great it is, the valuation is what will ultimately determine future share price performance and it is difficult to argue that Tencent is not expensive at its current share price."
Please login or register to comment.