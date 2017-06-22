All fun and games for tech giant Tencent

Just when you thought Tencent couldn’t get hotter, its results (for the first quarter, this time) have yet again sent market analysts into a frenzy about the future of the tech gorilla.

With a market capitalisation north of US$300bn, the Shenzen-based company has joined the ranks of the world’s most valuable tech firms, including Apple, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet.

Of the 50-odd Bloomberg analysts who rate the share, 48 have it as a "Buy" and two as a "Hold".

It is in this context that Terry Pratchett’s famous quote comes to mind: "Always remember that the crowd that applauds your coronation is the same crowd that will applaud your beheading. People like a show."