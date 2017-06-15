Turkcell nightmare haunts MTN

In 2004/2005, Iran was on the ropes at the UN, with the IAEA probing allegations that it was pursuing a nuclear arms programme.

SA initially opposed Iran and was in favour of sanctions as part of US-led efforts to curtail its attempts to build nuclear weapons. But in September 2005, months after MTN allegedly started courting Iran’s decision makers, SA started arguing and voting in favour of Tehran, in contravention of government’s foreign policy.

Key among Turkcell’s allegations is that MTN paid bribes to Iranian officials, including $400,000 cash to foreign minister Javid Ghorbanoghli, as well as goods valued at R395,000 for Ghorbanoghli and his family. Turkcell alleges other SA and Iranian officials, including Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Hassan Rowhani (also spelt Rouhani), and SA’s then representative at the IAEA, Abdul Minty, were induced with material benefits.

"Working behind the scenes to bribe, corrupt, and control officials from the Iranian and SA governments, on November 24 2005, MTN secured SA’s abstention on a crucial decision at the IAEA," Turkcell said in the more detailed Washington lawsuit. "The nuclear vote was part of MTN’s greater scheme to exploit its political influence and take out Turkcell."

The scheme was codenamed "Project Snooker", says Turkcell.

MTN drew out the big guns, causing then president Thabo Mbeki and defence minister Mosiuoa Lekota to meet with key Iranian officials to discuss both the licence and Iran’s UN nuclear dilemma, says Turkcell.

Lekota had travelled to Iranian capital Tehran in August 2004 to meet defence officials, with a view to facilitating illicit arms trade between SA’s Denel and Iran, which was under arms embargo at the time, says Turkcell, adding that the Iranians were considering the Rooivalk assault helicopter and other arms.

The Washington lawsuit contains detailed allegations that would be a high mountain for MTN to climb when backed with evidence in court. Specific details of flights and meetings by SA, MTN and Iranian representatives in hotels in Tehran, Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as alleged payments going through bank accounts in Dubai, are listed in the papers.

It will still be a while, though, before a trial date is set and the matter argued in open court, says Van den Berg, whose firm is representing Turkcell in the matter and will square up against other global firms.

Webber Wentzel will represent the five defendants that make up MTN subsidiaries and affected employees, with chairman Phuthuma Nhleko cited as the fifth defendant.

Former director Irene Charnley is represented by Glyn Marais Inc.

"It has taken three years to get to this stage in SA, and the defendants may only reasonably be in a position to file their opposing affidavits later this year. The trial date will possibly be during 2018," says Van den Berg.

For Turkcell to succeed in its lawsuit in Johannesburg, it only needs to convince the court that, on the balance of probabilities, the events in its allegations may indeed have transpired. That’s because the matter is a civil rather than a criminal matter, where proof beyond reasonable doubt is required to secure a conviction.

"We don’t need to prove any criminal conduct [on the part of MTN], but need to satisfy the court of the balance of probabilities," says Van den Berg.

That any trial is still at least a year away means the Turkcell monkey will weigh heavily on MTN’s back for a while yet.

By May 2019, when the trial is expected to have progressed, MTN will be paying its last 55bn naira instalment on the Nigerian fine.

The company’s long-suffering investors are no doubt hoping Turkcell will fail. But, more crucially, the hope is that MTN’s management will have had an opportunity to polish up its corporate governance practices.

• Mantshantsha directly and indirectly owns shares in MTN