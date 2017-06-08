SA Taxi drives Transaction Capital

For example, rather than rely on traditional credit-scoring models to vet potential borrowers – many of whom don’t have bank statements or salary slips anyway – SA Taxi explores whether the would-be taxi operator’s proposed route is likely to be profitable, given how many taxis are already servicing the route and what the demand from commuters is like.

In 2016 alone, SA Taxi GPS-tracked 1.5bnkm travelled by its taxi fleet. Its vehicles travel on 6,500 routes, covering more than 800,000km.

It applies this data to everything from credit scorecards to collection strategies and insurance pricing. For example, it can determine the current profitability of a vehicle based on kilometres travelled in a specific month.

It plans to develop an application for taxi operators, which will provide them with real-time information on their vehicles’ performance, enabling them to better manage their business.

"SA Taxi has incredibly rich data on taxi routes, making it extremely difficult for banks to compete," says Keith McLachlan, a fund manager at AlphaWealth. "The credit metrics of this business have also improved consistently."

SA Taxi’s nonperforming loans ratio improved from 18% in the previous period to 17.2% for the six months to March, while

its credit loss ratio improved to 3.3% from 3.4% in 2016.

It charges an average interest rate of 24.9% on its loans, considerably higher than the average rate charged on a regular vehicle finance agreement (around 13.5%). Rates vary from 16% to 34%, says Hurwitz.

SA Taxi defines its credit agreements as "developmental", which, in terms of credit regulations, allows it to charge higher interest rates.

Hurwitz says SA Taxi is financing individuals who would not get finance from banks. "If we reduced the interest rate at this risk level we wouldn’t be able to make money, or the majority of operators won’t get access to finance."

Still, SA Taxi’s net interest margin (the difference between its cost of funds and the interest it earns from other loans and assets) is at a healthy 11% — nearly three times higher than that of the big four banks.

It raised R4bn in debt facilities during the period, including from international development finance institutions, securing its annual debt requirements for the 2018 financial year.

Hechter predicts group earnings growth of 16%-18% a year for the next three years, but says this doesn’t include possible earnings-accretive acquisitions.

The group has R600m in excess cash on its balance sheet, which Hurwitz says it hopes to deploy in bolt-on acquisitions that fit into its existing businesses.