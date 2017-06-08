Absa won’t become a state bank

Barclays Plc has been more generous in its managed separation than, say, Old Mutual Plc. It contributed £765m to Barclays Africa, while Old Mutual contributed nothing towards its Africa business to pay for the costs of separation. Absa’s corporate and investment bank, in particular, operated with technology sourced from Barclays London. The delinking will have little practical impact on the retail and business banking operations. Barclays Plc will be left with about $1bn of capital in Barclays Africa, modest in the context of group capital.

Ramos says independence will give what is now Barclays Africa the opportunity to introduce a competitive staff ownership plan. And she is unequivocal about the group’s commitment to its 10 markets in the rest of Africa: "Our ambition is to entrench and grow our position as a leading bank on the continent."

Quinn says Barclays Africa was never forced to buy these businesses by Barclays, and in fact did not buy the banks in Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Barclays Africa will be required to stop using the Barclays name in SA in 12 months’ time. The name will have to change on the JSE by then. But it has three years to change the brand on the rest of the continent.

The Prudential Regulation Authority in the UK requires that the bank severs durable links such as brand and technology before there is true deconsolidation.

Barclays Africa won’t be able to rely on corresponding relationships with Barclays Plc outside Africa and will eventually have to set up its own offices in the global financial centres.

Surprisingly, Quinn says Absa is seriously being considered as the brand for the entire group. He says research has shown it has a powerful colour and a memorable logo.

Neelash Hansjee, who runs the Old Mutual Financial Services fund, says the bookbuild was at a good price. He was happy to join in: Barclays Africa is already his biggest bank holding.

"But let’s not get carried away. It hasn’t affected the tough fundamentals of the business or the banking sector," he says.