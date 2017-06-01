TFG the best bet in its sector
The group has had a tough year in SA, but its international diversification strategy is starting to pay off
In another bold move in its drive to diversify internationally, TFG has taken the plunge into Australia, agreeing to buy menswear specialist Retail Apparel Group (RAG) for A$302.5m.
The RAG deal comes a little over two years after TFG, headed by Doug Murray, took its first step offshore with the acquisition of UK-based fashion retailer Phase Eight for £140m in January 2015.
"RAG is a replica of our Phase Eight acquisition," says TFG chief financial officer Anthony Thunström. "I truly believe we have the best apparel management teams in the UK and now in Australia where half the top management are expats from SA."
With RAG on board, TFG will move into the position of Australia’s leading menswear retailer. "RAG has a 9% market share," says Thunström. "That’s more than double Cotton On’s 4% share."
RAG’s route to its midmarket and value-sector targets is through the 400 stores operating under the Tarocash, Connor, Johnny Bigg and yd. brands. RAG has also entered the women’s sportswear sector through its recent acquisition of the Rockwear brand.
The A$302.5m price tag for RAG is based on seven times forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in its year to June of about A$43m. "I expect RAG to beat its forecast," says Thunström. "We will probably be paying 6.7-6.8 times Ebitda."
Whatever the multiple, it will be well below the 11.3 times Ebitda that Woolworths paid in 2014 for then struggling Australian department store group David Jones.
Thunström has good reason to believe RAG will beat its forecast. In the three years to June 2016 it grew revenue at 14.3%/year in an almost zero-inflation environment and Ebitda at 10.7%/year. In its year to June 2016 RAG reported sales of A$324m and Ebitda of A$36m.
RAG recently received high praise from trade publication Inside Retail Australia, which said its low-risk strategy was paying off. Low risk, says RAG CE Gary Novis, comes from 80% of RAG’s product mix being all year round, which greatly reduces the risk of fashion seasonality.
When the RAG deal closes, TFG will have 28 brands across 3,700 retail outlets — 2,406 of those in SA, 183 in seven other African countries and about 1,100 in 28 other countries.
Expanding its store and brand footprint through a bolt-on acquisition strategy is also high on TFG’s agenda. "Within the next five years we could have five to eight UK-based brands [it now has three] and eight to 10 brands in Australia," says Thunström.
The wisdom of international diversification came through in TFG’s year to March, during which it lifted retail sales 11.6% to R23.55bn. If not for an international sales contribution of R4,64bn (19.7% of total group retail sales), growth would have been 8%.
At the pretax profit level the difference is even more marked. Excluding international results, TFG’s 6% reported pretax profit growth to R3.2bn would have been only 2.8% to R2.86bn.
Had RAG been in TFG’s fold during the 12 months to March, international operations would have contributed about 27% of total retail sales and about 19% of pretax profit.
"TFG’s growing international exposure is also playing an important role in growing the cash portion of sales," says Alec Abraham of Sasfin Securities.
Cash accounted for 60.7% of TFG’s retail sales in the latest financial year and 51.1% of SA sales. In SA, cash sales also continued to surge, lifting by 14.1%. Credit sales, hit by tough affordability regulations introduced by the National Credit Regulator (NCR) in March 2015, limped in 2.3% up.
TFG, Mr Price and Truworths launched a joint legal challenge against the NCR in mid-2016. So far it has achieved nothing.
"The case has been postponed three times already and will only be heard again in August," says Thunström. "I think we will win, but they [the NCR] will almost certainly launch an appeal."
Having just put a tough 12 months in SA behind it, TFG probably faces an even tougher 12 months ahead. Household cash flow is at its weakest level since the 2009 financial crisis, Thunström noted at a results presentation.
However, tough conditions in SA appear to be well discounted in TFG’s current 12 p:e. "TFG is reasonably valued," says Claude van Cuyck of Denker Capital. "It is certainly doing significantly better than its peer group."
While TFG will not be shooting any performance lights out in its current year, for investors wanting apparel retail exposure it stands out as the best bet in its sector.
