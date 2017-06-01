TFG the best bet in its sector

When the RAG deal closes, TFG will have 28 brands across 3,700 retail outlets — 2,406 of those in SA, 183 in seven other African countries and about 1,100 in 28 other countries.

Expanding its store and brand footprint through a bolt-on acquisition strategy is also high on TFG’s agenda. "Within the next five years we could have five to eight UK-based brands [it now has three] and eight to 10 brands in Australia," says Thunström.

The wisdom of international diversification came through in TFG’s year to March, during which it lifted retail sales 11.6% to R23.55bn. If not for an international sales contribution of R4,64bn (19.7% of total group retail sales), growth would have been 8%.

At the pretax profit level the difference is even more marked. Excluding international results, TFG’s 6% reported pretax profit growth to R3.2bn would have been only 2.8% to R2.86bn.

Had RAG been in TFG’s fold during the 12 months to March, international operations would have contributed about 27% of total retail sales and about 19% of pretax profit.

"TFG’s growing international exposure is also playing an important role in growing the cash portion of sales," says Alec Abraham of Sasfin Securities.

Cash accounted for 60.7% of TFG’s retail sales in the latest financial year and 51.1% of SA sales. In SA, cash sales also continued to surge, lifting by 14.1%. Credit sales, hit by tough affordability regulations introduced by the National Credit Regulator (NCR) in March 2015, limped in 2.3% up.

TFG, Mr Price and Truworths launched a joint legal challenge against the NCR in mid-2016. So far it has achieved nothing.

"The case has been postponed three times already and will only be heard again in August," says Thunström. "I think we will win, but they [the NCR] will almost certainly launch an appeal."

Having just put a tough 12 months in SA behind it, TFG probably faces an even tougher 12 months ahead. Household cash flow is at its weakest level since the 2009 financial crisis, Thunström noted at a results presentation.

However, tough conditions in SA appear to be well discounted in TFG’s current 12 p:e. "TFG is reasonably valued," says Claude van Cuyck of Denker Capital. "It is certainly doing significantly better than its peer group."

While TFG will not be shooting any performance lights out in its current year, for investors wanting apparel retail exposure it stands out as the best bet in its sector.