RANKING THE ANALYSTS: Young analysts proving their mettle
Academic rigour, fresh perspectives and capability to produce quality research impressed the judges
Emlyn Flint has firmly established himself as a rising star: the 29-year-old Peregrine Securities analyst wins the Young Analyst of the Year award in the nonequities category for the second year running.
His entry in the maiden Young Analyst competition in 2015 was placed third.
BPI Capital’s Lara Simpson wins the Young Analyst award in the equities category for her research paper on Nigerian Breweries.
Flint’s entry this year, The Information Hidden in Derivatives Markets, describes how one can extract and use information embedded in options market prices.
It is co-authored with Anthony Seymour and Florence Chikurunhe, but Flint is the lead researcher on the paper.
Marco Efstathiou, a member of CFA Society SA and co-convenor of the judging panel with Dayne Morkel of Lionheart Capital, was particularly impressed by the "academic rigour" applied to a commercial report.
"It was put in a way that makes sense, but it’s also commercially viable. That’s inspired. Yes, one needs a level of mathematics to understand it but ultimately in our market it can be used to make money and that’s very important," says Efstathiou.
"To have analysts writing that kind of paper — that’s applicable in the commercial world — ensures that the market continues to grow and keep pace with the rest of the world. It enables fund managers to think about the world on a more sophisticated level. It’s something I think that, if I were a fund manager, I’d be making an effort to be reading."
Simpson’s entry is an equities report on Nigerian Breweries. Aadil Omar, also on the CFA Society judging panel and portfolio manager at Prudential Investment Management, says the author did a good job of detailing the competitive landscape, investigating supplier inputs and assessing the consumer demand for beverages in Nigeria. "I got the sense the writer understood the landscape," Omar says.
Roseanne Howarth, a fellow judge and retail investment analyst at Sanlam Investment Management, says Simpson’s paper, along with another entry on Nigeria, a Consumer Report by Gareth Visser of Avior Capital Markets, gave her good insights into that economy. Visser’s paper came second in the nonequities category.
"They both taught me that investors should be cautiously optimistic about opportunities in Africa," Howarth says. "Before making investment decisions, it’s important to do wide research.
"In Nigeria, the papers made me realise that wealth is concentrated in certain areas of the market, there are variable growth trajectories and it’s important to understand the different dynamics. For example, currency issues, who is providing capital, and to what extent is a local business underscored by a multinational parent or partner.
"In the short term the financial risks might not come to the fore — for example, if there’s a soft loan it may not have an immediate impact, but at a certain stage the impact on the bottom line will become obvious."
She says in all the papers, authors didn’t focus on single issues but covered all bases, from financial analysis and valuation to currencies, competitors and growth opportunities. Even sinkflation — where companies try to keep the consumer cost the same but give you smaller quantities — was covered.
Omar says the young analysts are clearly capable and willing to do what is required to produce quality research, but he is concerned that creativity is being "stifled for fear of coming out too left field".
He says young analysts have the unique vantage point of not having been completely indoctrinated in the "this is how we do things here" dogma, so they should take more liberty in putting forward their own thoughts.
"It is more beneficial for clients to listen to a nuanced perspective (which should make sense of course) than to hear the consensus story from a new analyst. The risks are higher, but if you make a well thought-out case with consideration for some second-and third-level effects, you become most valuable to your clients," says Omar. "More specifically, the research reports that detail the industry dynamics and overlay those onto the special features of the company in question are most valuable to me. The broader industry aspects are often neglected, but many investment decisions rely on an understanding of the broad environment in which a company operates."
Efstathiou says that overall the standards were exceptional.
"The firms in general are doing a good job in nurturing young talent to this level — to be lead analyst on important reports. These awards show that, despite everything that’s happening, we’ve got really good talent coming through, and that’s something we should all celebrate," he says.
He says the awards give analysts recognition that they don’t often get because they are fairly junior. "It’s a great way to encourage and inspire people to join the industry. It uplifts them and enables the market to celebrate the youth — who are the future."
This is the third year the Young Analyst award is being run in conjunction with the Financial Mail’s analyst rankings and it has quickly entrenched itself as an important aspect of the survey.
Entries are sent to the judges — all members of CFA Society SA – on an anonymous basis with no company branding, so judges don’t know who the authors are.
The judges were: Aadil Omar, Charles Collocott, Dahn Webb, Franita Neuville, Hugh Hacking, Marco Efstathiou, Michael Parusel, Muitheiri Wahome and Rosanne Howarth.
