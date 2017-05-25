RANKING THE ANALYSTS: Young analysts proving their mettle

She says in all the papers, authors didn’t focus on single issues but covered all bases, from financial analysis and valuation to currencies, competitors and growth opportunities. Even sinkflation — where companies try to keep the consumer cost the same but give you smaller quantities — was covered.

Omar says the young analysts are clearly capable and willing to do what is required to produce quality research, but he is concerned that creativity is being "stifled for fear of coming out too left field".

He says young analysts have the unique vantage point of not having been completely indoctrinated in the "this is how we do things here" dogma, so they should take more liberty in putting forward their own thoughts.

"It is more beneficial for clients to listen to a nuanced perspective (which should make sense of course) than to hear the consensus story from a new analyst. The risks are higher, but if you make a well thought-out case with consideration for some second-and third-level effects, you become most valuable to your clients," says Omar. "More specifically, the research reports that detail the industry dynamics and overlay those onto the special features of the company in question are most valuable to me. The broader industry aspects are often neglected, but many investment decisions rely on an understanding of the broad environment in which a company operates."

Efstathiou says that overall the standards were exceptional.

"The firms in general are doing a good job in nurturing young talent to this level — to be lead analyst on important reports. These awards show that, despite everything that’s happening, we’ve got really good talent coming through, and that’s something we should all celebrate," he says.

He says the awards give analysts recognition that they don’t often get because they are fairly junior. "It’s a great way to encourage and inspire people to join the industry. It uplifts them and enables the market to celebrate the youth — who are the future."

This is the third year the Young Analyst award is being run in conjunction with the Financial Mail’s analyst rankings and it has quickly entrenched itself as an important aspect of the survey.

Entries are sent to the judges — all members of CFA Society SA – on an anonymous basis with no company branding, so judges don’t know who the authors are.

The judges were: Aadil Omar, Charles Collocott, Dahn Webb, Franita Neuville, Hugh Hacking, Marco Efstathiou, Michael Parusel, Muitheiri Wahome and Rosanne Howarth.