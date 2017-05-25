RANKING THE ANALYSTS: Regulatory changes put industry on edge

The broader economic and political imperatives and issues about credit ratings and the global environment are big influences

SBG Securities takes the top place in this year’s overall rankings for the second year in a row.

The locally based firm, part of the Standard Bank Group, has maintained its lead over international majors including UBS and Deutsche Securities.

RMB Morgan Stanley, the joint venture between Rand Merchant Bank and US firm Morgan Stanley, maintains its second-placed spot. On the leader-board, UBS and Deutsche Securities swapped places from last year with the German firm moving to third. Local firm Avior Capital Markets maintains its fifth position, while Absa Capital falls out of the top 10. Citigroup, Renaissance Capital and HSBC all managed to advance by a place in the rankings.