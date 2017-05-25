RANKING THE ANALYSTS: Industry set for a huge overhaul

The investment research industry might look entirely different in a few years. Or it might not. Regulators are pushing hard for a severing between research and trade execution that could succeed. But several market forces are pushing back.

Regulators want the way investors pay for research to change dramatically. Instead of bundling it in with the commissions they pay brokers to execute trades, fees for research will be separate from the fees for execution. While there is still some debate about just who ends up paying them, the general idea is that the end-clients in managed funds should bear the burden of execution, but the fund managers themselves should bear the cost of research. Research is seen as a benefit to the fund manager, while execution is part of the portfolio.

The changes fall under the European Union’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, commonly called MiFID 2. The directive imposes various changes to the way asset management works in Europe and it will have a wide impact — from the advice intermediaries give to the way over-the-counter derivatives are sold.

Armies of lawyers are still figuring out the details and implementation has already been delayed for a year. But asset managers are increasingly waking up to the changes. While SA’s regulators have not yet adopted it, it is likely to become the more stringent standard. As most professional codes compel managers to always comply with the more stringent code, it will become the de facto standard, particularly for those competing with other global firms for mandates.

If the regulatory vision comes to pass it will have several dramatic effects, some surely unintended. If fund managers have to incur research costs against their own income statements, the case for them to internalise research will grow. That will have several other consequences including:

Barriers to entry for new fund managers will rise as they will not be able to access an existing pool of research. Given SA’s transformation imperative, this could be harmful. Larger managers would have a greater competitive advantage in having a wider pool of assets against which to defray research costs.