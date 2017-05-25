Investec vs Discovery: which to pick

But will it continue this contract once the groups are competing in both life insurance and banking?

Investec CE Stephen Koseff isn’t too concerned.

"I am sure the newcomer will do something clever in banking which will appeal to some of our clients, but banking in SA isn’t an uncompetitive business as it is."

Half of the Investec Specialist Banking book in SA, or R118bn, is to private clients, R56bn in nonmortgage-based lending.

Discovery could certainly chip away at this, but this unit is in good shape, with a 13.1% increase in lending.

Investec has even more room to grow in the UK.

It has a large wealth management business with £32bn on its books, 80% of which it runs on a fully discretionary basis. Yet its UK private bank lending is just £1.6bn. It doesn’t even face the threat of a Vitality Bank launching in the UK for several more years.

Leonard Krüger, a portfolio manager at Allan Gray, says Investec is only now officially launching its private bank in the UK — up to now it had just 30 private bankers on the payroll.

The main driver is to increase noninterest revenue through transactional activities such as spending on its credit card. It is already improving its transactional and annuity revenue from its UK corporate bank, says Krüger.

"The group has the ability to increase revenue above inflation, certainly far more so than the large SA universal banks."

UK banking has been the weak link in the group for several years. But it is turning.

The legacy portfolio might sound quite Downton Abbey-ish, but it is a kind description of the bad debts acquired, much of it through acquisitions such as the subprime mortgage lender Kensington as well as a series of Irish planning and development assets.

The red ink peaked at £4.8bn in 2008. But Koseff says that largely through asset sales, redemptions and write-offs it has fallen to £476m.

It has met the schedule so far, but Koseff says the balance might take longer to wind down than initially expected. At least the returns from the ongoing section of the UK bank were up 8.2%.

Krüger says Investec needs to be looked at on a "sum of parts" basis. Investec Asset Management, which operates independently and has limited synergy with the rest of the group, also has significantly better-quality annuity income.

It has very little need for capital and no risk of impairments.

Its operating profit was up 22% to £144m and its assets under management were up 26% to £95.6bn. Koseff says there were some chunky outflows from large institutional clients, especially in the Americas and Asia Pacific, but there was a substantial turnaround in the SA market. Notably, the strong flows out of the Investec Value Fund in previous years turned.

Independently listed Investec AM could be worth at least R35bn — a third of the group total.

The wealth and investment business (the private clients) has even stickier money than Investec AM.

Henry Blumenthal, whom Koseff poached from HSBC some years ago, has a cult following in parts of Johannesburg.

Wealth’s operating profit was up 8.8% and it accounts for 16% of group earnings, but it can’t be seen as a stand-alone business.