ENX: Look past market’s misgivings
The industrial services and supplies group is going steady, despite the downward trend of its share price
There was not too much wrong with the interim numbers delivered by industrial services and supplies conglomerate enX Group for the six months to end-February.
But the share price, which continues to dribble down, suggests the market still has misgivings, despite the plan to unbundle the stake in mining services specialist eXtract.
The interim numbers are well worth crunching. Revenue came in at R2.4bn, yielding earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R692m, which was reassuringly underpinned by cash flow before working capital movements of almost R700m. The operational cash flow is key considering interest-bearing borrowings of more than R4.8bn at the end of February, which resulted in finance costs of R147m.
The earnings before interest and tax margin was 13%, with headline earnings coming in at R160m, or 103c/share.
The divisional breakdown makes for interesting reading, showing three stout operational pillars.
The equipment division is the largest, generating R1.16bn in turnover and R75m in profit before tax. The fleet management segment recorded R555m in revenue, but its fatter margins resulted in R83m in profit before tax. Both divisions included four months of contribution from the recently acquired Eqstra businesses.
The petrochemicals division posted revenue of R696m and adjusted profit before tax of R32m.
But the critical change, which came after the close of the interim period, was the proposal to unbundle enX’s stake in eXtract.
The rationale is that eXtract is keen to pursue a structured exit of its suboptimal mining contracts and reposition the business by creating a new funding model for diversified resource investments. This is an intriguing proposition, considering mining sector mover and shaker Bernard Swanepoel serves on the eXtract board as executive chairman.
What this entails is enX converting R2.1bn of the debt owed by eXtract subsidiary MCC into 5.2bn new shares in eXtract. These shares — along with the existing eXtract shares held by enX — will then be unbundled to enX shareholders. enX shareholders will receive 29.5 eXtract shares for every enX share held.
The value "unlocked" to enX shareholders is about 575c/share — though a good number of shareholders might look this gift horse in the mouth, considering the prevailing dour mood in the local mining segment.
More importantly, the unbundling transaction simplifies enX’s pitch of being a pure play in viable nodes in the industrial sector.
The equipment division spans distribution, rental and value-added services for industrial and materials-handling equipment in SA, Africa and the UK (which saw a not insubstantial R24m in earnings before interest and tax in the interim period).
Subsidiary EIE is the market leader in materials handling and the sole distributor of Toyota Forklifts, BT warehousing equipment and Konecranes heavy-duty forklifts and container-handling equipment in sub-Saharan Africa.
New Way Power manufactures, installs and maintains diesel generators, and provides temporary power through Genmatics. Power O2 is the sole distributor of John Deere and Mitsubishi industrial engines in SA, while Austro distributes professional woodworking equipment.
enX’s fleet segment offers passenger vehicle leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, maintenance, warranty management and tracking solutions.
enX CEO Jannie Serfontein says both the equipment and fleet divisions boast a chunk
of annuity income,
differentiating enX from industrial counters such as Invicta, Torre and Hudaco.
enX Petrochemicals comprises Centlube and African Group Lubricants, the largest distributor of ExxonMobil oil lubricants in SA, as well as West African International, which distributes plastics, polymers, rubber and speciality chemicals into Southern Africa. It is the sole agent and distributor of ExxonMobil chemicals in SA.
The outlook for all three divisions is steady for the second half.
Serfontein reckons EIE, the big cog in the equipment sector, will improve marginally in the second half, with the UK operations — which are somewhat dependent on exchange-rate movements — running to plan.
He expects the power division’s order book to translate into revenue and the wood division’s performance to be stable.
Serfontein says the fleet management division is expected to replicate its interim performance in the second half, but warns that an increase in low-margin revenues could erode the overall pretax margin.
He says the lubricants division will have higher contract manufacturing volumes with increased activity in the mining sector, adding that the take-on of the ExxonMobil polymer agency will help drive polymer distribution
volumes.
A conservative estimate of enX’s full-year earnings for the year to end-August might pencil in 180c-190c/share before taking into account the value of the eXtract unbundling. That would put the share on a modest earnings multiple of about 7.5 times — though debt levels preclude a dividend being mulled for at least another two financial years.
The share price weakness — down more than 25% over 12 months — may be an opportunity to accumulate the stock with some vigour for any investors willing to look past SA’s current economic impasse.
