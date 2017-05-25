ENX: Look past market’s misgivings

There was not too much wrong with the interim numbers delivered by industrial services and supplies conglomerate enX Group for the six months to end-February.

But the share price, which continues to dribble down, suggests the market still has misgivings, despite the plan to unbundle the stake in mining services specialist eXtract.

The interim numbers are well worth crunching. Revenue came in at R2.4bn, yielding earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R692m, which was reassuringly underpinned by cash flow before working capital movements of almost R700m. The operational cash flow is key considering interest-bearing borrowings of more than R4.8bn at the end of February, which resulted in finance costs of R147m.

The earnings before interest and tax margin was 13%, with headline earnings coming in at R160m, or 103c/share.

The divisional breakdown makes for interesting reading, showing three stout operational pillars.

The equipment division is the largest, generating R1.16bn in turnover and R75m in profit before tax. The fleet management segment recorded R555m in revenue, but its fatter margins resulted in R83m in profit before tax. Both divisions included four months of contribution from the recently acquired Eqstra businesses.

The petrochemicals division posted revenue of R696m and adjusted profit before tax of R32m.

But the critical change, which came after the close of the interim period, was the proposal to unbundle enX’s stake in eXtract.

The rationale is that eXtract is keen to pursue a structured exit of its suboptimal mining contracts and reposition the business by creating a new funding model for diversified resource investments. This is an intriguing proposition, considering mining sector mover and shaker Bernard Swanepoel serves on the eXtract board as executive chairman.

What this entails is enX converting R2.1bn of the debt owed by eXtract subsidiary MCC into 5.2bn new shares in eXtract. These shares — along with the existing eXtract shares held by enX — will then be unbundled to enX shareholders. enX shareholders will receive 29.5 eXtract shares for every enX share held.